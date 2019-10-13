An experiment in separate waste expands in Langley Township

Public Spaces Waste Management Program is meant to prevent littering and reduce what goes into landfills by accommodating many types of waste.

A neighbourhood pilot project to encourage the public to put garbage, recycling, dog waste, and compost in their proper place has been expanded.

Receptacles have been installed at Yorkson Community Park in Willoughby, Noel Booth Park in Brookswood, and in parks throughout Walnut Grove.

Over the winter, 100 more will be added to Willoughby Community Park, McLeod Athletic Park, Aldergrove Athletic Park, and in green spaces in Fort Langley.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be responsible with their waste while using the Township’s trails, parks, and streets,” said Solid Waste Coordinator Lovena Morton.

“We really need the public’s help to ensure that items are put in the right streams, so as much of what is collected as possible can be recycled, composted, or otherwise responsibly disposed of.”

Launched as a pilot project in Walnut Grove in 2017, the Public Spaces Waste Management Program is meant to prevent littering and reduce what goes into landfills by accommodating many types of waste.

It was, a Township news release said, an “overwhelming” success.

Many receptacles will offer specific dog waste streams that will collect pet waste for processing at a wastewater treatment facility with other sewage and keep it out of the landfill.

As well, receptacles with compost bins will be added near concession stands and in areas where people eat or play, to encourage proper disposal of food scraps.

The bins are meant to be utilized only by those actively using the public areas surrounding them, and not from other sources.

For more information on how to best sort waste and dispose of pet waste at home, visit tol.ca/recyclingresources.

To determine where an item belongs, use the Township’s What Goes Where? tool at www.tol.ca/calendar.

Many items that can’t go in multi-stream bins or curbside collection containers, such as plastic bags, Styrofoam, or electronic waste, can be recycled by taking them to a depot. Call 604-RECYCLE (732-9253) to find out where to take these items for recycling.

Waste audits indicate that:

Ten to 20 per cent of day-to-day waste disposed of in public spaces is compostable (up to 56% during festivals and sporting events)

Ten to 13 per cent is recyclable (up to 45 per cent during festivals)

Of that, 40 to 63 per cent is dog waste.

In the Township of Langley, dog owners are required to pick up after their pets.

While small, double-bagged quantities of pet waste are allowed in household garbage, Metro Vancouver landfills will not accept larger amounts due to the health hazard it poses to workers and its contribution to greenhouse gases.

