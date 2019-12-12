Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as a Conservative leader.

He told his caucus Thursday morning he will step down when a new leader is chosen.

He is set to address the House of Commons shortly.

The decision comes less than two months after a disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Conservative MP declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Scheer was elected as the party leader in May 2017, barely besting Maxime Bernier in the contest.

The Conservatives held the Liberals to a minority government in October but many in the party had hoped for a better result.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$16,500 raised, 66 kids go to camp free in memory of Brooklyn Flores

Just Posted

$16,500 raised, 66 kids go to camp free in memory of Brooklyn Flores

Family and camp friends remember late young Loft Country rider during Saturday night fundraiser

WEATHER: Rain to end late Thursday in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C

‘We felt this was an opportunity to raise people up and give some recognition’

You’ve Gotta Have Friends held 2019 Community Builder Awards Wednesday afternoon

Hallmark holiday flicks highlight Langley

How many Langley locations can be spotted this year in Christmas movies-of-the-week?

Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

26th annual Elks Kid’s Christmas party and Christmas Light-Up Parade in motion

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of legendary Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

Most Read