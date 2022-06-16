Angry knife-wielding man among suspects sought in recent Langley crimes

Police are also looking for a baby formula shoplifter

A man who threatened people with a knife at a Langley drive-through is among suspects the Langley RCMP are searching for this June.

The incident with the knife happened on May 2, when the man was acting belligerent, pulled a knife, and threatened the patrons waiting at a drive-through in the Willowbrook area, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

He didn’t rob the victims, Largy said, and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5’8”, balding, missing teeth, and was wearing a cream-coloured puffy jacket at the time of the incident.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man and several other suspects in recent incidents, including:

• An 18 to 19-year-old woman who allegedly stole various cosmetics from the Willowbrook Shopper’s Drug Mart on may 16. She is Caucasian, and was wearing a black jacket and red dress.

• A man allegedly stole a variety of items with a total value of almost $400 from the London Drugs on May 15. The suspect is Caucasian, 5’9”, 165 pounds, with dark brown hair, dark brown facial hair, and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with red and white accents, black sweatpants with a white logo near the knee, and black Adidas sneakers with white vertical lines.

• A man about 50 years old allegedly stole baby formula from Superstore on May 17. He is Caucasian, has a shaved head, and was wearing a black jacket, a black ballcap, and a grey T-shirt.

• A Caucasian male suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy items at a Langley convenience store on May 19. The suspect is described as short, with an average build, a sharp nose, curly dark brown hair, and wearing a white shirt and carrying a backpack.

• A suspect allegedly stole a backpack from the Willoughby Dairy Queen on May 28th, police say.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Anyone with information on the incidents of the suspects in the surveillance images can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.solvecrime.ca.

