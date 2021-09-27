Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

Previous story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
VIDEO: A big surprise at third annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala in Langley

Just Posted

Tiffany Foster and Galino won the $15,000 1.45m at Thunderbird Show Park’s Harvest Celebration on Saturday. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Tiffany Foster and Galino lead wire to wire in win at Langley’s tbird

Giants forward Justin Sourdif has signed his first NHL contract, with the Florida Panthers. (Giants file)
Giants Justin Sourdif signs first NHL contract

Flooded cranberry fields reflect a passing train. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

It was smaller than previous versions, but the third annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala fundraiser at the Langley Events Centre Fieldhouse ended up raising more than $600,000, according to preliminary estimates of the funds raised at the Saturday, Sept. 25 event. (Brad Peters/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A big surprise at third annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala in Langley