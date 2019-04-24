Annual Langley Walk makes its way to Aldergrove

This weekend, Langley’s walkers and runners will get further acquainted with Aldergrove.

A new addition that is making a splash in Aldergrove will be in the spotlight when the 57th annual Langley Walk takes walkers, runners, strollers and cyclists past the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

The ACUCC is one of the many highlights that will be featured on Sunday, May 5, when the celebration of fitness, fresh air and fun brings participants through Aldergrove’s scenic streets and parks.

“The Langley Walk was first held in 1963, and walkers embarked on a 22-mile trek that stretched from Aldergrove Park to River Road, from Fort Langley to City Park,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“While the scope of the Walk has been scaled back a bit over the decades, local residents are still very enthusiastic about this event and come out year after year to take part,” Froese said.

The event, of no cost, will start and end at Aldergrove Athletic Park, located at 26770 – 29 Ave.

RELATED: Langley Walk a 50 year tradition

Entertainment, a pre-Walk warm up, and activities such as face painting, games and bouncy castles will be offered. Participants can choose to walk, run, or bike a five- or ten-kilometre route. The route can accommodate strollers, wheelchairs and rollerbladers. Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

“It is wonderful to see people of all ages taking the opportunity to get outside with their family and friends, be active, and tour our unique neighbourhoods,” Froese added.

Entertainment and registration begins at 12:00 p.m. Participants who would like to do the ten kilometre route will head off at 1:15pm. Those doing the five km route will be officially sent off at 1:30pm. The Walk will be held rain or shine.

Each year, the Walk is held in a different community in the Township of Langley or in the City of Langley.

All those who finish the Walk will receive a crest, and everyone who takes part is eligible to win draw prizes. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the oldest walker, as well as to the most walkers from an organization, family, and elementary, middle, or high school.

READ MORE: Langley Walk ‘a brilliant success’

After the Walk, a free snack, more activities, and entertainment will be offered. Participants are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles.

The Langley Walk was established by Pete Swensson, the Township’s first recreation director. A strong believer in the benefits of physical activity, his motto was: “Walk away your ills, instead of taking pills.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Langley Walk can email prinfo@tol.ca or call 604-533-6086.