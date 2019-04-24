Annual Langley Walk makes its way to Aldergrove

This weekend, Langley’s walkers and runners will get further acquainted with Aldergrove.

A new addition that is making a splash in Aldergrove will be in the spotlight when the 57th annual Langley Walk takes walkers, runners, strollers and cyclists past the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

The ACUCC is one of the many highlights that will be featured on Sunday, May 5, when the celebration of fitness, fresh air and fun brings participants through Aldergrove’s scenic streets and parks.

“The Langley Walk was first held in 1963, and walkers embarked on a 22-mile trek that stretched from Aldergrove Park to River Road, from Fort Langley to City Park,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“While the scope of the Walk has been scaled back a bit over the decades, local residents are still very enthusiastic about this event and come out year after year to take part,” Froese said.

The event, of no cost, will start and end at Aldergrove Athletic Park, located at 26770 – 29 Ave.

RELATED: Langley Walk a 50 year tradition

Entertainment, a pre-Walk warm up, and activities such as face painting, games and bouncy castles will be offered. Participants can choose to walk, run, or bike a five- or ten-kilometre route. The route can accommodate strollers, wheelchairs and rollerbladers. Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

“It is wonderful to see people of all ages taking the opportunity to get outside with their family and friends, be active, and tour our unique neighbourhoods,” Froese added.

Entertainment and registration begins at 12:00 p.m. Participants who would like to do the ten kilometre route will head off at 1:15pm. Those doing the five km route will be officially sent off at 1:30pm. The Walk will be held rain or shine.

Each year, the Walk is held in a different community in the Township of Langley or in the City of Langley.

All those who finish the Walk will receive a crest, and everyone who takes part is eligible to win draw prizes. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the oldest walker, as well as to the most walkers from an organization, family, and elementary, middle, or high school.

READ MORE: Langley Walk ‘a brilliant success’

After the Walk, a free snack, more activities, and entertainment will be offered. Participants are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles.

The Langley Walk was established by Pete Swensson, the Township’s first recreation director. A strong believer in the benefits of physical activity, his motto was: “Walk away your ills, instead of taking pills.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Langley Walk can email prinfo@tol.ca or call 604-533-6086.

Previous story
‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

Just Posted

Two victims of Aldergrove deck collapse in ICU, several others still in hospital

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Langley youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Annual Langley Walk makes its way to Aldergrove

This weekend, Langley’s walkers and runners will get further acquainted with Aldergrove.

Therapeutic riding ‘frees’ Langley MS sufferer

Aldergrove non-profit equestrian association in desperate need of volunteers

South Langley’s next generation of tractor pullers

A cohort here to prove a lot more fun can be had with garden tractors, than just mowing lawns.

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Two victims of Aldergrove deck collapse in ICU, several others still in hospital

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Most Read