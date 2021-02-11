Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)

Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

B.C. public health officials reported another 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, consistent with daily testing results during the past week, and nine more deaths reported.

There are 224 people in hospital, down six from Wednesday and 63 in intensive care, three fewer over the past 24 hours.

The situation in long-term care has improved, with no new facility outbreaks and three care homes declared free of infections. Outbreaks have been declared over at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz, Hilton Villa Seniors Community in Surrey and Bradley Centre in Chilliwack.

The new cases continue to be largely in the Lower Mainland, with 58 in Interior Health and 37 in Northern Health continuing a slow decline There were 242 new cases in the Fraser Health region to Feb. 11, 93 in Vancouver Coastal and 19 on Vancouver Island.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged B.C. residents to stay close to home for the Family Day long weekend, with Monday Feb. 15 the holiday this year.

RELATED: Pharmacies can help with mass vaccination, B.C. Liberals say

RELATED: Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada set to increase

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat
Next story
Feds call for continued vigilance as Canada sees 30% drop in COVID cases

Just Posted

Langley Township firefighters doused a fire inside a home in the 24500-block of 21b Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 11. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove and Murrayville firefighters douse fire inside Langley home

Assistant fire chief said the homeowner was very quick to notify 911, minimizing the damage

Number of overdoses in Langley during 2020 climbed. (Black Press Media files)
Toxic drugs claim 39 lives in 2020 in Langley

More people died locally in one year than ever before

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Jenaya Robertson, a star midfielder with Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans, has inked her first professional contract, the Langley university announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10 (TWU)
Star TWU soccer player signs pro contract

Jenaya Robertson to play for German team

Langley City Council has given preliminary approval to a projected 4.68 per cent tax increase (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Proposed tax hikes one step closer after Langley City vote

Final approval expected later this month to 4.68 per cent increase

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Surrey traffic crash victim Travis Selje, 17. (Submitted photo)
Surrey cop found ‘crack pipe’ in jacket of driver accused in crash that killed teen

Mountie testifies oxycodone pill, two unopened packets containing ‘a form’ of naloxone used to prevent overdosing found in woman’s car

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

Most Read