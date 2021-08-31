Unvaccinated people are 34 times more likely to be in hospital if they contract COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to B.C. data released Aug. 31. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Unvaccinated people are 34 times more likely to be in hospital if they contract COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to B.C. data released Aug. 31. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Another 655 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Tuesday, two more deaths

Active outbreaks in health care system now up to 19

B.C. public health teams reported another 655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as more than 80 per cent of infections continue to be found in people not fully vaccinated.

The health ministry reported two additional deaths in the 24 hours up to Aug. 31, both on Vancouver Island, and one new health care facility outbreak at Kamloops Seniors Village, for a total of 19 active outbreaks in the province’s hospitals and care homes.

The latest case count is down from new nfections reported on Friday, where there were 867, and Saturday, when 769 new cases were reported. There are currently 187 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, up from 176 on Monday, and 103 in intensive care, up from 91 in the past 24 hours.

RELATED: B.C. now in COVID-19 ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

RELATED: B.C.’s drop-in vaccination clinics continue in September

New and active cases by health region are:

• 186 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,418 active

• 99 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,026 active

• 242 new cases in Interior Health, 2,495 active

• 60 new cases in Northern Health, 479 active

• 68 new cases in Island Health, 620 active

New cases in the past week (Aug. 23-29) – Total 4,698

• Not vaccinated: 3,285 (69.9%)

• Partially vaccinated: 485 (10.3%)

• Fully vaccinated: 928 (19.8%)

