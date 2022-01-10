Another Atmospheric river to pour down on Lower Mainland

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for storm arriving Tuesday afternoon

Another atmospheric river event will hit the Lower Mainland Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Another atmospheric river event will hit the Lower Mainland Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Another atmospheric river is set to hit the Lower Mainland starting tomorrow afternoon.

A strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday, Jan. 11, causing a rainstorm to develop over the south coast, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Heavy rains will come as the first of several systems arrive, and will redevelop periodically through Wednesday night as other systems embedded in the flow arrive.

“A warmer and wetter weather pattern is on the way. Heavy rain is expected,” the statement says.

The special weather statement is in effect for West and Inland Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley West, including Abbotsford.

The storm brings threats of localized flooding and high stream levels, and snow melt at lower levels will contribute runoff to these threats. Snow is expected to rise between 1,500 to 2,000 metres.

The storms will have Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon from Yale (Victoria Street) to Boston Bar (Old Boston Bar Road) closed on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. due to avalanche risk.

“The increased avalanche risk is due to the recent warm weather and upcoming atmospheric river event.”

RELATED: Environment Canada’s 7 day weather forecast shows no more snow for Lower Mainland

Atmospheric Riverlowermainland

Previous story
COVID hospitalizations nearing or reaching record highs in several provinces
Next story
Alberta student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 kids return to school

Just Posted

Jaxson Linn met Clarence Tuin, aka the Santa Claus through Inclusion Langley Society's Breakfast with Santa event. Santa made a special visit after the event was cancelled due to COVID. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley boy, 10, donates $2,000 to charities

Aldergrove-based author Andre Gress has written three sequels of his urban fantasy series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove author released another fantasy novel

One of the ways the registered non-profit raises funds is through ReStores, a chain of home and building supply stores that accept and resell new and used building materials. They have 18,000 sq. ft. in Langley that opened in August 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Habitat for Humanity brings national contest to Langley students

Pam Stadnik (left) and Lizette Etsebeth of the Fairy Godmothers non-profit greeted contributors at their Saturday, Jan. 8, drive-through donation event in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
First outdoor donation drive by Langley’s Fairy Godmother Foundation a ‘huge success’