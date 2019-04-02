Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Another measles case has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials said in a statement Tuesday that the person caught the infection abroad. This is the 22nd confirmed case since the beginning of the year.

The infected person took public transit on March 27 in Surrey and Vancouver.

Anyone who was at the following locations may have been exposed:

  • Bus route 323 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Expo SkyTrain line from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lobby and elevators at 666 Burrard St. in Vancouver and the Ascenda School of Management between 8:55 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air. Close contact is not needed for transmission. It can also be spread through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes, or kissing an infected person.

READ MORE: B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

An infected person can spread measles before knowing they have been infected. People are infectious to others from four days before to four days after the onset of rash.

Last week, two cases of measles were confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. Two other cases have been reported in 100 Mile House. The rest have been connected to people within the Lower Mainland.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says
Next story
Township firefighters battling three blazes throughout Langley

Just Posted

Paralyzed young father’s condition now stabilizing

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Township firefighters battling three blazes throughout Langley

Firefighters were battling various brush fires on Tuesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Eighty fleecy alpacas received fresh new haircuts in Langley this weekend.

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

UPDATE: Woman on life support after daylight shooting in North Vancouver

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Sturgeon fishing closures coming to side channels in the Lower Fraser

Under review for species at risk designation, the closures are precautionary, says the province

Most Read