(Black Press Media files)

Another case of the measles in Lower Mainland

Officials say someone from Burnaby got infected while travelling in the Philippines

Another case of the measles has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland.

Health officials said in a news release Friday a resident in Burnaby picked up the virus after having travelled to the Philippines, and that they are contacting people who have been exposed.

READ MORE: More than 37,000 kids immunized against measles after B.C.’s catch-up program

Members of the public may have been exposed if they were on Philippines Airlines Flight PR116, arriving in Vancouver on July 23, or if they were at the following locations during the specific times on that day:

  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at the international arrivals area at Vancouver International Airport
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park and Ride Shuttle at YVR

Anyone who may not be fully vaccinated and who was born in 1970 or later should get a booster dose of measles vaccine, ideally three days after exposure.

Parents with children younger than six months, pregnant women, and people with certain immune conditions should not get the vaccine, and should instead call public health officials no later than six days after exposure.

Symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads down the body a few days later.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on
Next story
Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Hundreds of townhouses, apartment units approved by Langley Township council

Development activity is still moving at a rapid pace in Langley

Langley kids’ lemonade stand helps charity

The summer camp program will help BC Childrens Hospital

It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

Crews routinely raid B.C. fishing docks for shaved ice to make summer Christmas shoots look more wintery

Langley Rams ready to start another winning season next week

The football team brought the Cullen Cup home last year

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

RCMP look for suspect who allegedly groped woman in her front yard

Police say woman was gardening at her home when man approached her

Body found in Fraser River near Mission

Mission RCMP launching investigation after discovery this afternoon

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Most Read