Van Belle Nursery president Dave Van Belle. Undated file photo

Another major Fraser Valley grower condemns health care payroll tax

If the province wants tax revenue, approve pipeline, says Abbotsford-based Van Belle Nursery owner

Another large Fraser Valley greenhouse operator has condemned the new provincial health care payroll tax for loading new costs onto their business.

“It really hurts,” said Dave Van Belle, president of Van Belle Nursery, an Abbotsford-based greenhouse that grows over 400 varieties of plants at four locations covering 100 acres.

Van Belle told The Times his company is “in the same boat” as Langley-based Darvonda Nurseries, which made the news last Tuesday (Feb. 27) when Langley East Liberal MLA Rich Coleman rose during question period in the Victoria legislature to say the Jansen family that operates Darvonda was “blindsided” by the announcement of the tax.

Darvonda co-founder Tamara Jansen estimated the tax would mean $100,000 in added costs for the family business and warned they may be forced to make cuts as a result.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley greenhouse faces $100K hit from health tax

Van Belle said the tax was “bad for business.”

“It’s maybe good for populist vote-getting,” Van Belle said.

“If they’re (the provincial NDP government) looking for tax revenue, let the (TransMountain) pipeline go through. There’s billions waiting to be happening, to be collected right there.”

He said the government was raising revenue “on the backs of people who are creating jobs (and) the people who are creating jobs like me, are getting sick of it.”

He said his company is re-evaluating its plans as a result.

“There’s only so much you can risk before you start saying, we’re not going to hire any more or we’re going to put a hold,” Van Belle said.

When Coleman brought up the impact of the tax on Darvonda last week, he directed his questions at the provincial minister of agriculture.

“Do you think this family should lay off people, should they reduce production, make it a smaller farm, sell the farm or increase prices?” Coleman said.

Finance minister Finance Minister Carole James responded by saying that most businesses won’t pay the tax or will pay only a portion.

“Anyone with a payroll of under $500,000 will not pay anything,” James said.

The five per cent of businesses with payrolls of more than $1.5 million will pay the full 1.95 per cent, she added. Businesses that fall between will pay a portion of the full tax.

“We are protecting health care that we all care about in this province, and supporting small business, and supporting citizens in British Columbia,” James said.

READ MORE: BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

In January, the Van Belle Nursery won two International Grower of the Year Awards at the event hosted by The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in Essen, Germany.

Van Belle Nursery won in both young plants and finished plants categories to became the first company to ever harvest multiple wins in a single year since the awards began in 2009.

The Abbotsford-based wholesale grower and propagator of ornamental plants was among eight other finalists from The Netherlands, Columbia, Israel, and China.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Van Belle Nurseries. Undated file photo

Previous story
UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Just Posted

Langley hockey team remains in contention

They may have lost against the Blazers Friday in Kamloops, now the G-Men face them again Saturday.

Another major Fraser Valley grower condemns health care payroll tax

If the province wants tax revenue, approve pipeline, says Abbotsford-based Van Belle Nursery owner

UPDATE: Coquihalla and Highway 3 both open following late-night crashes

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

Aldergrove Regional Park to be divided up by Abbotsford and Vancouver?

Transition plan for large Aldergrove park’s future hits a snag as province says “no”

Aboriginal masks unveiled at Aldergrove school

North Otter Elementary’s ties to First Nations grow with new collection of masks

Fraser Valley eagles outfitted with tracking system

Raptor specialist monitoring movement, habits of birds of prey

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

Young female Monster Jam driver inspires young girls in crowd

Rosalee Ramer, 20, met girls with Big Sisters organization in Vancouver on Friday

BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘The crisis is now’: budget’s trickle of infrastructure money slower than hoped

Sluggish pace of federal infrastructure spending persistent, despite promises for bridges, transit

Nav Canada says not enough air traffic controllers are women, minorities

Less than 25 per cent of the workforce at the Montreal control centre are women

Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

Bill targets Canada’s Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in U.S.

Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

New Democratic Party swept to power in the B.C. for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

Most Read