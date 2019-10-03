A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

British Columbians will have another chance to win a record lottery prize on Friday, after there was no winning ticket last week.

The Lotto Max jackpot is $65 million for the Oct. 4 draw, on top of an estimated eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

In August, the BC Lottery Corporation revealed a retired fisherman in Richmond had netted the largest jackpot ever awarded in B.C. at $60 million in the July 26 draw.

If there is once again no winner on Friday, the next draw, on Oct. 8, will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Canada – $70 million.

The nationwide Lotto Max draws are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect
Next story
Surrey recycling depot bans woman’s mobility scooter from entry

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck on dark and rainy night in Abbotsford awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Langley woman’s Girls Fly Too! event returns to Abbotsford Airport

Event includes free flights for girls, as well as displays and hands-on activities

Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect

Mounties are anxious to speak to specific witnesses to Saturday’s brazen shooting in Clayton Heights

VIDEO: Svein Tuft’s last race

Langley cycling champion, winner of 13 Canadian titles, finally retires

VIDEO: Rental scam creates headaches for Langley couple

Their property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Surrey recycling depot bans woman’s mobility scooter from entry

‘It’s important for everyone in a wheelchair or scooter,’ Philippa Powers says of blocked access

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Vancouver becomes first B.C. city to approve its own ride-hailing regulations

Pick-up and drop-off charges set at 30 cents, as well as annual fees determined

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read