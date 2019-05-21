Amanjot Singh Hans, 31, of Surrey as the victim of the May 15 shooting at a Langley gas station. Police said the attack was targeted. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

What lures teens into gang life in B.C.?

Parents in Langley are to be offered some practical knowledge at a two-hour parent education session to be held next week at R.E. Mountain Secondary, part of a new school-based gang prevention program being created in B.C.

“This session will provide critical information to parents to help support their children to make the right decisions and fight the temptation to join gangs,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of education “By working together with parents and our dedicated education and community partners, we want to ensure students stay in school and away from violence.”

Topics of the forum, to be run by Safer Schools Together, will include an overview of the current B.C. gang landscape, information on how gang members recruit, what gang membership entails, warning signs for parents of teen gang involvement, and what attracts youths to the gang lifestyle,

Presenters will discuss what gang membership entails and dispel some of the myths about gangs in B.C. They will offer warning signs and steps parents can take if they think their child is involved in gang activity.

The meeting is one of the programs offered through Expected Respect And a Safe Education (ERASE), a new program that received $1.12 million in provincial government funding last summer.

“The Langley School District is pleased to partner with the province on this initiative and believes this will help keep our students, staff and community safe,” said Megan Dykeman, chair of the Langley School Board. “We support the work of ERASE and Safer Schools Together and feel this info session will provide families with the education needed to help mitigate and prevent gang involvement.”

“Ending the gun and gang violence that’s taking young lives and threatening communities across B.C. will continue to require strong, strategic prevention and enforcement efforts,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s solicitor general and minister of public safety. “Early intervention and prevention programs like ERASE are vital to ensuring our young people are both knowledgeable and resilient to the lure of gangs and gang violence, helping them make their own positive life choices.

In March, the province announced that Langley was one of 12 priority communities identified by police and safety experts as in need of more gang prevention support.

The other communities included Abbotsford, Surrey, Burnaby, as well as cities ranging in size from Vancouver to Williams Lake.

Langley has seen a number of targeted shootings and murders in recent years, including the death of Amanjot Singh Hans, who died in a hail of bullets at a gas station at 232nd Street near the Trans Canada Highway, and Tarek Ali al-Romeshi, a 23-year-old who was killed in a Willoughby townhouse complex.

The forum is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 7 p.m., at R.E. Mountain Secondary, 7755 202A St. No registration is required. For more information on the anti-gang event, visit the Langley School District’s website.

Previous story
Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV
Next story
United voice calls for more senior services in Aldergrove

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

Carded a bogey-free 7-Under 65 to take medallist honours.

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Langley Blaze display depth despite temporary loss of pitchers

Injury and invitation to play for Team Canada leave team down three

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Most Read