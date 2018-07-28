Decals of support for the Hells Angels on bikes gathering for a ride in Aldergrove Saturday. (CFSEU)

Anti-gang police monitor Aldergrove biker event

Police say the Veterans MC has ties to the Hells Angels.

Anti-organized crime police were in Aldergrove Saturday keeping an eye on a ride by a B.C. motorcycle club.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a video posted to Twitter that the unit would be monitoring the ride by the Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The Veterans MC is a motorcycle club of Harley-Davidson riders, including Canadian armed forces and NATO-member nation veterans.

The Veterans website says they are not what is often referred to as an “outlaw” or “one percenter” motorcycle club.

“We are not a 1% club, nor do we have the intention of becoming one,” their main page says.

But Winpenny said in a tweet that the group has gang links.

Motorcycle clubs that wear “three piece” patches are either subservient to or in conflict with the Hells Angels, the dominant motorcycle gang in Western Canada, Winpenny said.

Members of the Jesters, Shadow Club, and Iron Workers Motorcycle Clubs were turning up for the event, which started at the Aldergrove Royal Canadian Legion hall.

Winpenny noted that a number of the members of those clubs were seen at Hells Angels events in the past, including the invite-only Hells Angel 35th anniversary party held on Vancouver Island last weekend.

Anti-gang police monitor Aldergrove biker event

