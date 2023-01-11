Anti-gang police unit raids home in quiet Langley neighbourhood

Police arrived to search a Willoughby residence at around noon on Jan. 11

An anti-gang unit of police was in Langley on Wednesday, Jan. 11, searching a home.

The B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) conducted a search near 71 Avenue and 196A Street starting at around noon, according to Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, the spokesperson for the unit.

She could not say much about the incident, aside from the fact that it was related to an ongoing investigation.

The area is a quiet, tree-lined street of single family homes.

Winpenny said there was not believed to be any public safety issues for the public in the area at this time.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problemLangley RCMPLangley Township