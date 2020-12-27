Anti-Semitic graffiti on Langley school ‘appalling’ resident says

Someone spray-painted a swastika and a threatening message on Alex Hope school

Someone spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Alex Hope school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove over the weekend (special to Langley Advance Times)

Some time between Saturday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 27, someone spray-painted a swastika and a threatening message on Alex Hope Elementary school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove.

It read “we are everywhere.”

Area resident Robert Causley, who spotted it early in the morning Sunday, called it “awful,” “appalling,” and “beyond the pale.”

He hopes the RCMP will be able to find the person or persons responsible.

“I assume it happened last night,” Causley speculated.

“I walk my dog through the park [near the school] every morning , and I didn’t see it last night.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the school district for comment.

In previous incidents, the district has had staff covering over offensive graffiti as soon as possible, and the schools following up with conversations about code of conduct and respectful behaviour with students.

Clean-up costs come out of the district’s budget.

READ ALSO: Vandal leaves almost 30 graffiti tags on condo

Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Canada, according to B’nai Brith Canada’s 2019 annual audit of antisemitic incidents, released in April.

It shows 2019 was the fourth consecutive record-setting year, up 8.1 per cent from the previous year.

The 2,207 incidents reported in 2019 amounted to over six anti-Semitic incidents occurring every day.

Biggest increases were in Ontario and Quebec, with 62.8 per cent and 12.3 per cent more incidents, respectively, than in 2018.

READ ALSO: Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

While online hatred accounts for most of the anti-Semitic harassment in Canada, the report said face-to-face harassment almost doubled in 2019.

Both forms of harassment “skyrocketed at primary and secondary schools,” the report said.

”Jewish students have been mocked for their backgrounds and have experienced both denial and distortion of the Holocaust, despite the ostensibly mandatory provision of Holocaust education throughout Canada. This is all the more shocking given a recent study by the Azrieli Foundation, which found that a fifth of Canadians under 34 either have not heard of the Holocaust or were unsure of whether they had.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

anti-semitismLangleySchools