Someone spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Alex Hope school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove over the weekend (special to Langley Advance Times)

Someone spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Alex Hope school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove over the weekend (special to Langley Advance Times)

Anti-Semitic graffiti on Langley school ‘appalling’ resident says

Someone spray-painted a swastika and a threatening message on Alex Hope school

Some time between Saturday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 27, someone spray-painted a swastika and a threatening message on Alex Hope Elementary school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove.

It read “we are everywhere.”

Area resident Robert Causley, who spotted it early in the morning Sunday, called it “awful,” “appalling,” and “beyond the pale.”

He hopes the RCMP will be able to find the person or persons responsible.

“I assume it happened last night,” Causley speculated.

“I walk my dog through the park [near the school] every morning , and I didn’t see it last night.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the school district for comment.

In previous incidents, the district has had staff covering over offensive graffiti as soon as possible, and the schools following up with conversations about code of conduct and respectful behaviour with students.

Clean-up costs come out of the district’s budget.

READ ALSO: Vandal leaves almost 30 graffiti tags on condo

Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Canada, according to B’nai Brith Canada’s 2019 annual audit of antisemitic incidents, released in April.

It shows 2019 was the fourth consecutive record-setting year, up 8.1 per cent from the previous year.

The 2,207 incidents reported in 2019 amounted to over six anti-Semitic incidents occurring every day.

Biggest increases were in Ontario and Quebec, with 62.8 per cent and 12.3 per cent more incidents, respectively, than in 2018.

READ ALSO: Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

While online hatred accounts for most of the anti-Semitic harassment in Canada, the report said face-to-face harassment almost doubled in 2019.

Both forms of harassment “skyrocketed at primary and secondary schools,” the report said.

”Jewish students have been mocked for their backgrounds and have experienced both denial and distortion of the Holocaust, despite the ostensibly mandatory provision of Holocaust education throughout Canada. This is all the more shocking given a recent study by the Azrieli Foundation, which found that a fifth of Canadians under 34 either have not heard of the Holocaust or were unsure of whether they had.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

anti-semitismLangleySchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Just Posted

Someone spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Alex Hope school at 21150 85th Ave. in Walnut Grove over the weekend (special to Langley Advance Times)
Anti-Semitic graffiti on Langley school ‘appalling’ resident says

Someone spray-painted a swastika and a threatening message on Alex Hope school

Trinity Western University music major Colin Jamieson conducted an online performance of his choir composition, with singers as far away as Qatar. It was posted online at www.twu.ca on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 (Video clip)
VIDEOS: Remote choirs and online conducting: how some Langley university students are making music during the pandemic

Trinity Western University students create virtual performances

There will be a contactless bottle drive and tree chipping for the D.W. Poppy dry grad 2021 at the school, which is located at 23752 – 52nd Ave., on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Lisa Butt/special to Langley Advance Times)
Where to retire your Christmas tree in Langley

Some community groups will still be holding by-donation disposal events under COVID-19 restrictions

After much uncertainty if the event could go ahead, Christmas in Williams Park welcomed hundreds of guests for two weekends in December. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Organizer estimates 20,000 visited Williams Park this Christmas

Drive-thru light display was open to the public for two weekends only

Sources Langley Food Bank representatives Leslie Clarke and Jaye Murray received a donation from IPEX. Presenting the donation were Mike Waddell, production manager, and plant manager Robb J. McKenzie. (IPEX photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley piping business shows holiday spirit with food bank donation

IPEX, with a branch on Duncan Way, wanted to support communities where its employees live and work

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)
Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of a Pitt Meadows blaze is still be investigated

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Most Read