Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

As Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie make themselves at home in Victoria, one vocal anti-tax group is calling on the federal government to ensure taxpayers’ money isn’t spent on supporting the royals.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation launched a petition last week on the matter, garnering 80,000 signatures of support as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Canadians wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, all the best as they seek financial independence,” the petition reads.

“That goal is important because Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover the couple’s bills.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding as they attempt to build a more peaceful life, but it’s unclear how Canada will play a role in supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, if any at all.

A recent Angus Reid poll highlighted lukewarm feelings towards the couple’s decision to spend most of their time in Canada while still maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle.

According to the poll results, 50 per cent said they don’t care about the move while 25 per cent of respondents said they are pleased. Fourteen per cent said they are very pleased.

But 73 per cent of respondents were sure about one thing: they don’t want their taxes to go to security or other costs associated with the royal couple and believe that they should cover it themselves.

Nineteen per cent said they’d support the federal government paying for some of the costs but not all of them. Three per cent said they would want the government to pay for any costs necessary.

Video from Sky News, a U.K. outlet, shows Harry landing at Victoria’s airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at at mansion on the island.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to say who will cover security costs for Prince Harry and his family while they are in Canada.

At a news conference in Winnipeg today, Trudeau says discussions on the matter are ongoing, adding he has not spoken to the Queen about it.

– with files from The Canadian Press

