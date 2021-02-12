Arctic outflow winds to release icy grip on the Lower Mainland

Forecast says temperatures will start warming up across region this weekend as cold snap relents

A little snow in the forecast for weekend as temperatures still freezing but set to warm up.

The cold snap continues across the Lower Mainland and much of B.C. for a couple more days but there is relief in sight.

The wind chill is set to relent and it could coincide with a little snow.

An Arctic outflow warning remains in effect for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, according to the Environment Canada weather alert issued pre-dawn on Friday (Feb. 12).

Conditions include more below zero weather, with a good chance of light snow falling across the region overnight Friday and Saturday.

Wind-chill values will remain in the -10 to -20 degree range for Friday, but what is new in the forecast is word of warmer temperatures on the way.

A break is coming, but they’re still calling for icy temps with a wind chill of up to -22 in Hope, and -12 in Vancouver.

“Cold arctic outflow winds will continue through Saturday morning though temperatures won’t be as cold tonight as it is this morning,” the alert continued.

It will be 1 C in Vancouver for Saturday, and -2 to -4 C in the valley, according to EC forecasts.

“Temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend.”

