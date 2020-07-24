Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

(Black Press Media files)

B.C. has has a difficult road to getting cannabis users interested in purchasing from legal retailers over their neighbourhood dealer, but a recent poll suggests that the province may finally be winning the battle over bud.

A Research Co. poll released earlier this month found that 51 per cent of B.C. respondents who have consumed cannabis in the past six months have bought all of their products from licensed retailers. That’s an 18-point increase from a similar survey conducted in October 2019.

About 20 per cent of the 800 respondents surveyed said that “most” or “some” of their cannabis was obtained at a licensed retailer, while 16 per cent admitted to purchasing only through illegal dealers or unlicensed retailers.

It’s been one-and-a-half years since cannabis became legal and nearly a year since edible cannabis products hit store shelves.

Premier John Horgan has acknowledged that the black market is still here, and the “grey market” that worked through medical dispensaries and compassion clubs, is greatly endangered.

One disadvantage is price, with Statistics Canada estimating that legal cannabis is running close to $10 a gram, while illegal product is selling for half that.

Through the last several months, licensed private and public cannabis retail stores have continued the steady rise of early 2020.

Forty-five per cent of respondents said they have never tried cannabis, while 10 per cent said they used it only after it became legal.

Twenty-six per cent still don’t agree it should be legal in the country.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border
Next story
Fraser Valley blueberry growers struggle with ‘tremendous’ labour shortages, bad weather

Just Posted

Township firefighters raise nearly $8,000 for kids Burn Camp

In total more than $200,000 was raised

WEATHER: Chance of showers in the offing

Langley gardens may get a little sprinkling overnight and into Friday morning

‘Medicine not missiles’: Langley protestors call on federal government to cancel $19B fighter jet procurement

Demonstration planned Friday afternoon at Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s constituency office

Residents concerned for pets at Langley condo fire site

Animal welfare groups are able to help residents who are looking for their family pets

Neighbours ‘spontaneously’ celebrate Langley resident’s 100th birthday

Dan Ralph turns 100 years old today

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Nelson residents leave a light on to honour dead Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Man dies during BASE jump from Hope Mountain

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name, an experienced BASE jumper who passed away July 15

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

Most Read