The neutered male has no permanent forms of identification. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The neutered male has no permanent forms of identification. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Are you this dog’s owner? BC SPCA looking out for dog displaced during Abbotsford flooding

The dog was brought from the Chilliwack branch to Maple Ridge due to evacuations

The BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has a boarder brought in after the flooding and evacuations, but came in without any proper identification.

A neutered male has been brought into the branch from the Chilliwack Branch after the recent and anticipated flooding. All animals from the branch were evacuated and brought into the Maple Ridge branch Monday. This particular dog was originally found in the fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford, and was brought into the Chilliwack branch, but had no form of identification on him.

ALSO READ: SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch takes in 7 evacuated animals from Abbotsford

The Maple Ridge branch is now caring for the dog, but is however looking for its owners and is hoping that a call put out through social media might get the attention of his owners, or someone who knows his.

“Abbotsford and Chilliwack residents, do you know me? This neutered male with no permanent forms of ID was brought to the Chilliwack branch this morning and due to flooding is now being cared for at the Maple Ridge branch. He was found in some fields on Boundary Road in Abbotsford,” read a post from branch manager Krista Shaw.

The post was already shared over 2,500 times at the time of writing this story.

Anyone with information on this dog, or if they are his owners, should reach out to the BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch at 604-463-9511.

ALSO READ: Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch

Is there more to the story? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No Omicron-specific restrictions planned as B.C. tests 200+ travellers from affected regions
Next story
97% of B.C. public service employees fully vaccinated against COVID following mandate

Just Posted

Jake Guy, Jessica Katrichak (centre) and Emily Weldon are former Brookswood Secondary School students who have gone on to work in the film and television industry. On Friday, Dec. 3, they and other alumni, will return to their alma mater to help raise funds for the school film program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An inside look at film and television, courtesy of Brookswood Secondary alums

Andy Schildhorn is president of the Fort Langley Community Association, which is currently conducting a survey about the village. (Langley Advance Times files)
Survey queries issues of importance to villagers

One week before the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament got underway in Langley, the Fraser Valley Ringette Association hosted a free try-it-out event on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Langley Sportsplex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Getting to know ringette: free try-it-out Langley event held in advance of tournament

Pedestrians walked through the partially-flooded Portage Park in Langley City on Monday, Nov. 29 after the second atmospheric river of the month again raised water levels on the Nicomekl River. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley mayors consider future of development after local floods