Arena opens at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aldergrove NHL defenceman with the Vegas Golden Knights Shea Theodore (centre) joined the local dignitaries in cutting the ribbon for the new ice arena Saturday morning.

Ice sport enthusiasts will be shooting and scoring, landing lutzes, and skating with family and friends in a new Aldergrove facility that will be the envy of the region.

The new arena at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) was officially opened on Saturday, August 18 with a celebration that saw a procession of Aldergrove teams, user groups, and local hockey hero Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights follow a Zamboni from the old Aldergrove Community Arena down 29 Avenue to the new venue.

“It really was a sight to see,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese. “Everyone is looking forward to getting in and using this fantastic new arena, which has opened in time for pre-season hockey and skating. We look forward to welcoming the public as they watch the action and encourage them to lace up their skates and try it out for themselves.”

“I am excited to see the completion of this vibrant community gathering space for young and old alike,” said John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City. “This community centre represents a collaboration of community partners and all orders of government, including a nearly $10 million investment by the federal government. It is a truly valuable asset for all citizens of the Langley community.”

“We greatly appreciate the generous financial contribution made by the federal government and the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects,” Froese said, “as well as the contributions from the many organizations, businesses, and individuals in the community who helped bring this facility to life.”

Following the procession, a brief ceremony was held for the new arena, along with its inaugural skating and Stick and Puck sessions.

The new ACUCC Arena features an NHL-sized ice surface, 500 seats, a heated ground floor viewing area, LED lighting, and a media booth. It can accommodate more than 900 audience members in the individual and bench seating and standing areas. When the ice is not in, the dry floor will be used for lacrosse, ball hockey, and hosting community events.

It will be home to the Aldergrove Kodiaks Junior B Hockey Team, Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association, and the Aldergrove Skating Club, which have offices and on-site storage facilities at the Centre.

The new facility replaces the Aldergrove Community Arena, which was built in 1973 and has reached the end of its lifespan. The old arena was very popular with the community and elements of what people loved most about the former ice rink have been incorporated into the new facility, along with new cutting-edge technology.

“The Township of Langley is a sports town and this will be an exceptional place where residents can play or cheer for their local team,” said Froese.

A number of environmentally-friendly features were built into the arena, which will use excess heat from the refrigeration plant to melt the ice from the Zamboni and heat the outdoor pools.

The arena is the latest portion of the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre to be completed and opened. The Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience opened at the end of June and features a six-lane, 25-metre competitive swimming pool with a deep end for diving, a shallower leisure pool, and a hot tub, which are covered by a canopy and open year-round. It also has a steam room and sauna and a seasonal water park with full sized-waterslides, a tidal pool, current channel, a children’s aquaplay structure, dry playground, picnic area, and Triple O’s food truck.

Next month, the ACUCC’s fitness facilities – including a workout room, fitness studio, multipurpose room, and indoor running track – will open on Sept. 4. An open house for the entire facility will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, and skating lessons will begin in September.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, located at 27032 Fraser Highway, will draw people from all over the community of Aldergrove and throughout the region to downtown Aldergrove and is a great step towards revitalizing Aldergrove’s Downtown Core.

For more information, visit www.tol.ca.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove NHL defenceman Shea Theodore got his start as a member of Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association. He was a guest of honour at the opening of the new ice arena, and here he poses with Aldergrove Kodiaks Junior B hockey team coach Darin Vetterl and his wife Aggie and their twins Ty and Chase.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO The first skaters to use the new arena gather at the door for the official opening.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aldergrove ice users and dignitaries prepare to march from the old arena to the new facility Saturday morning.