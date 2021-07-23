Armed man arrested after shots fired into air in Langley City park, firearm not located

Individual was apprended under the Mental Health Act, RCMP say

A 33-year-old man firing shots into the air near a public park prompted a large police presence in Langley City overnight.

Langley RCMP alongside the Emergency Response Team responded to the area of 200th Street and 49th Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of man with a firearm, said Cpl. Holly Largy media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

“He fired a firearm into the air, not pointed at anyone, and ran into the trails at Buckley Park,” Largy explained, noting officers discovered shell casings in the park.

The area was contained, and after a nearly five hour search, the Langley man was located and arrested under the Mental Health Act, Largy added.

The shotgun, however, was not located. The Canine Unit was called in to search for the weapon, but it proved to be unsuccessful.

– This story will be updated should more details become available.