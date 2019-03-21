Arrest and prohibition part of RCMP-CN police education exercise.

Tickets were issued and violations observed, although the focus was to educate drivers.

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

A drinking driver and another who had been prohibited from driving were caught in a joint RCMP Traffic and CN Police operation aimed mostly at educating and protecting people who use Langley’s roads.

It was a “look how we’re trying to keep the Langleys safe by working together” exercise, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

He said that, although the drinking and prohibited drivers were among 11 others who were ticketed during the March 14 exercise at Fraser Hwy. and Production Way, the chief goal was to make the corner safer.

Based on complaints to both RCMP and CN police, said van Herk, the two agencies “looked at each other and said, ‘We have to address this,’” and got together at Fraser Hwy. and Production Way.

Over the course of “a few hours” several drivers had disobeyed the necessary stop in immediate proximity to the railway tracks and some were cited for seatbelt violations.

The drinking driver received a roadside suspension, and the prohibited driver was arrested.

“All in all a very successful venture,” said van Herk.

Officers from both agencies had been cautiously optimistic that there would not be too many offences, he said, adding, “Traffic-wise, it’s a pretty steady location.”

But the job isn’t quite complete, van Herk intimated. “We’ll be back there” and at nearby locations in the not-distant future.”

Police are considering perhaps advertising their presence ahead of time.

“Their focus isn’t to catch so much as to educate,” van Herk explained. “We’re successful if telling drivers we will be there makes them think about what they’re doing. The motivation is to keep everyone safe.”

CN police officers have jurisdiction to in and around CN’s railways and properties, van Herk pointed out. They can write tickets and deal with offences just as RCMP officers can.

“We do work closely with them,” said van Herk. “And we share our complaints regularly.”