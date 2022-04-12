Arrest in alleged machete holdup at Langley convenience store

A 35-year-old man was arrested and a stolen car was recovered by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team following a robbery at a Langley convenience store by a man who allegedly used a machete. (IMPACT) A 35-year-old man was arrested and a stolen car was recovered by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team following a robbery at a Langley convenience store by a man who allegedly used a machete. (IMPACT) A 35-year-old man was arrested and a stolen car was recovered by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team following a robbery at a Langley convenience store by a man who allegedly used a machete. (IMPACT)

One man was arrested and a stolen car was recovered by by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), following a robbery at a convenience store in the 7100 block of 200th St. in Langley on April 7, 2022.

At approximately 4:29 am on Thursday, April 7, the convenience store was robbed by a lone male suspect allegedly brandishing a machete.

Shortly thereafter, members of IMPACT arrested 35-year old Derek Muirhead, at a property in the 24100 block of 52 Avenue in Langley.

The property was subsequently searched by IMPACT members and several items were seized, including the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Abbotsford on April 6, 2022.

“We know that stolen vehicles are often used to commit other offences,” stated Insp. Rob Vermeulen, Officer in Charge of IMPACT.

“Our members were aware of several multi-jurisdictional robberies that have occurred at various liquor stores and convenience stores throughout the Lower Mainland using stolen vehicles. While the investigation resulted in this arrest, our investigation remains ongoing.”

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

Abbotsford Police Department, the Lower Mainland District Police Dog Service and the Langley RCMP assisted in the investigation.

Muirhead is currently facing the charges of robbery, possession of stolen property (Under $ 5,000), break and enter and failing to comply with his probation order.

He was due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court for a bail hearing.

READ ALSO: RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and rescue truck is back home, tools still missing

April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month, an annual event, supported by IMPACT, the BC Government and ICBC.

Each year, a concerted effort is made to raise awareness of auto crime to try and prevent vehicle owners from becoming auto crime victims.

Armed robberyLangleyPolice