Arrest in alleged parking lot assault at LMH

Langley RCMP investigating daylight incident

One man was arrested and then released in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in broad daylight on a woman in the staff parking lot of Langley Memorial Hospital.

On Friday, March 12, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an incident in the lot and arrested a male suspect a short time later in the vicinity.

No serious physical injuries were reported by the victim.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said the suspect was “well known to police” and was released on an undertaking to appear in court and to stay away from the hospital and the female victim.

So far, charges have not been laid, but the investigation is continuing, van Herk said.

Previous story
CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border
Next story
Pregnant asylum seeker in labour rescued from snow near Manitoba border

Just Posted

Langley author recounts service in the French Foreign Legion

Langley’s Joel Struthers aims to educate the public on what service looks like in the Legion.

Arrest in alleged parking lot assault at LMH

Langley RCMP investigating daylight incident

High school photo exhibit celebrates Aldergrove’s community

ACSS photography students showcased their work at Langley Arts Council’s grand opening last week.

Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society responds to town centre proposal

Society member Andrew Sigalet says the Janda Group’s plan is ‘the best proposal’ he’s seen to date

BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

Debit accepted for foot passengers, on-board purchases for all vessels

B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

Bat signal lights up Vancouver sky for ‘Batwoman’ TV series

The art gallery has been transformed into XX of Gotham City

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Burnaby RCMP arrest man after reports of carrying a gun in Metrotown

The 47-year-old man is known to police

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

Most Read