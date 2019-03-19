Arrest in alleged parking lot assault at LMH

One man was arrested and then released in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in broad daylight on a woman in the staff parking lot of Langley Memorial Hospital.

On Friday, March 12, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an incident in the lot and arrested a male suspect a short time later in the vicinity.

No serious physical injuries were reported by the victim.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said the suspect was “well known to police” and was released on an undertaking to appear in court and to stay away from the hospital and the female victim.

So far, charges have not been laid, but the investigation is continuing, van Herk said.