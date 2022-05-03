Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrest leads to charges laid against Langara College flasher

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act

Vancouver Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of indecent exposures at Langara College.

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act in relation to a March 27 incident. At the time of his arrest, Ram was wanted B.C.-wide for two unrelated indecent acts.

In a news release, police say Ram was arrested after being spotted near Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver on Sunday (May 1) without incident.

Last week, the VPD released images of a man who allegedly committed a number of indecent acts in and around Langara College.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

