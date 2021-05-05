A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday.

Just past noon on Tuesday, a non-uniformed Victoria police officer, who was in civilian clothes and driving their personal vehicle at the time, saw a shirtless man acting erratically in the 3000-block of Quadra Street. The man yelled and “postured aggressively” toward a man and his child, according to a VicPD news release. The family then moved away from the shirtless man and weren’t harmed.

The officer called for additional uniformed officers as he followed the suspect, who was headed towards Quadra Elementary School. The officer said the suspect obtained a broom handle and approached a woman walking with a stroller and her four children. Police say the man spat at the family, narrowly missing one child, and yelled anti-Asian racial slurs at them.

READ: Victoria police still looking for Belinda Cameron who was last seen 16 years ago

Police say the non-uniformed officer intervened and the man attacked and damaged the officer’s vehicle. Uniformed officers arrived and arrested the man, who was transported to VicPD cells and held in custody.

The man faces recommended charges of assault and mischief and police are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Police noted that B.C. and North America have seen significant increases in hate-motivated crimes against the Asian community. Vancouver police reported a 717 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes between 2019 and 2020. VicPD say those increases have not been seen in Victoria or Esquimalt.

Anyone with information about this incident involving the arrested man is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Langley business in several days hit by COVID-19 closure order
Next story
VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

Just Posted

It’s sad, said Raiza Uera, who plays Ariel, that the students don’t get to experience all the little things that happen back stage in live theatre. But the bonus is, they all stay safe “so this virus can go away,” added performer Katelyn Smyrski. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students present Disney, pandemic-style

Musical theatre lovers can watch Walnut Grove Secondary’s take of The Little Mermaid later this month

A fundraiser gets underway May 10 to raise $10,000 towards purchasing new pianos for Langley schools. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fundraiser buying new pianos for Langley schools

A 15-day music practice-a-thon aims to buy 15 instruments; it starts Monday

The family of missing woman Kristina Ward was ‘blanketed’ before about 60 people took part in a Wednesday march through Langley City, marking Red Dress Day, the day to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women. Organizer Laura Sheck-Bell, at left, said it was the first of many marches.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Families of missing women participated in first Red Dress Day march in Langley City

60 took part in May 5 event

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Constituent does not consider MP’s ‘unclean’ use a slur

Local letter writer said the biblical quote was not an insult to gay MP

A Worksafe BC temporary closure order posted on the front entrance of the Langley Canadian Tire on Thursday, April 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
First Langley business in several days hit by COVID-19 closure order

A plumbing company is the latest to have to shut down temporarily

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

FILE – A plexiglass barrier is pictured creating a barrier to protect a cashier at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Grocery store workers now eligible for COVID vaccines in Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal

Workers will be fast-tracked through the system, which is otherwise booking for people in their 50s

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A wild rabbit grazes in Nanaimo, B.C. in this Feb.2, 2018 photo. Rabbit owners in Alberta are being warned about a deadly virus that was identified in a southern Alberta household last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
‘Like a flash fire:’ Rabbit owners warned about outbreak of deadly disease in Alberta

The disease is confined to rabbits and cannot spread to humans

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Ripy Jubbal of Abbotsford has received a 30-month jail sentence for the fraudulent use of credit cards and credit card data. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases

Ripy Jubbal and spouse used identities of 19 different victims, court hears

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Most Read