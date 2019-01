Maninder Singh Braich died after he was found at a home near Prince Albert and East 49th

Police say they have made an arrest in the death of a 38-year-old Vancouver man.

Maninder Singh Braich was found injured at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49 Avenue on Feb. 9, 2017. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

On Tuesday, police said Surjit Toor, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

No further information was provided. It was the city’s third homicide of 2017.

