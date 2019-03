One man is in custody for a sexual assault reported to Langley RCMP last night (March 10) just before 11 p.m.

Police said the assault took place in the 20400 block of Grade Crescent and the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect.

RCMP Cpl Holly Largy said “immediate and intensive investigation” identified a male, a Langley resident, and he was taken into custody early this morning.

Langley General Investigative Section continues to investigate.