Police officers carry evidence after raiding a house in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Arrests made in national security investigation in Ontario

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

The RCMP have made two arrests in Kingston, Ont., in what a government official confirms is a national security investigation.

The RCMP tweeted Thursday evening that “all actions are being taken to ensure public safety” and more information will be provided on Friday.

A senior government official speaking on background confirmed that the arrests were related to a national security investigation.

The official, who did not wish to be identified because the investigation is in its early stages, said the situation is “contained” and there’s no threat to public safety.

The RCMP said they are “working closely” with Kingston police on the probe, calling it an “ongoing and evolving situation.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said any operational details on the RCMP investigation will be released by the Mounties, adding that the country’s security agencies act on credible information about potential threats.

“The government of Canada has no greater responsibility than to keep its citizens safe. Earlier today, the RCMP and other police partners took action in Kingston, Ontario, based on credible information, to ensure public safety,” Goodale said in a statement Thursday evening.

“The government of Canada constantly monitors all potential threats and has robust measures in place to address them. Canadians can be confident that whenever credible information is obtained about a potential threat, the RCMP, CSIS and other police and security agencies take the appropriate steps to ensure the security of this country and the safety of its citizens.”

Goodale said the country’s official threat level remains at “medium.” It has stood at that level since the fall of 2014.

