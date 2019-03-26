Suspects in alleged arson on Bridgeport Road in Richmond on Nov. 29, 2018. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Arson suspects’ photos released after Richmond fire

RCMP believe the November fire was deliberately set

RCMP have released photos of two suspects in an alleged arson last fall in Richmond.

First responders were called to a large structure fire in the 12500-block of Bridgeport Road on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2018. Evidence suggesting the fire had been deliberately set, police said in a news release Tuesday.

“This fire deeply concerns us: the inherent safety risks to anyone in the surrounding [area], to the emergency crews … and the enormous monetary losses to property and business income,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “Someone could have been in one of the adjacent business units and succumbed to the smoke.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Richmond RCMP.

