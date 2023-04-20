Donation boxes are located at the Save-On-Foods in Walnut Grove on 88th Avenue, and in Aldergrove on 29th Avenue and Fraser Highway until Saturday, April 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Art supplies being collected to aid aspiring young Langley artists

Donations being gathered at Save-On Foods in Aldergrove and Walnut Grove until Saturday

Community members are being asked to help aspiring young artists in Langley by donating art supplies.

It’s the Langley Arts Council’s first art supply drive, currently underway with support from the Aldergrove and Walnut Grove Save-On-Foods stores.

Grocery store staff have set up drop-off boxes where people can donate gently used or new art supplies that will go to local youth arts programming.

Supplies needed include pencils, crayons, pastels, paints, art or construction paper, sketchbooks, new canvases, glue, tape, scissors, and other craft supplies such as yarn or stickers.

Mimi Sayvong, arts coordinator for the council, said art presents opportunities for enjoyment and skill development for people of all ages – including Langley’s youth.

“Art classes provide a plethora of benefits, including improved health and wellness, and the development of practical skills that can be applied in everyday life,” she said.

The arts council, based out of Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Community Centre, offers a variety of classes for youth and adults, alike. They include painting with watercolours or acrylics, as well as life model or realistic drawing.

“It’s not only fun to work with instructors to develop class ideas, but it’s rewarding seeing all of the incredible talents in the community,” Sayvong aid.

Donation boxes are located at the Save-On-Foods in Walnut Grove on 88th Avenue, and in Aldergrove on 29th Avenue and on Fraser Highway.

The last day to donate in the month-long blitz is Saturday, April 22.

