Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

A single Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarina) was found near the junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13 in Aldergrove on Nov. 7 – approximately five kilometres away from where one was found in Abbotsford on Nov. 2.

Both findings are thought to coincide with a phase in the hornets’ life cycle in which they disperse from their nests to look for new hornets to mate with.

Each of the five confirmed hornets found in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since 2019 have been a result of public reports.

As no nests have been discovered in the area, the Ministry of Agriculture encourages beekeepers and the public to continue reporting any sightings to the Invasive Species Council of BC, toll-free at 1 888 933-3722, via the council’s “Report Invasives” mobile phone app or https://bcinvasives.ca/report.

Survey efforts in the Fraser Valley have focused on surveillance and trap monitoring along 0 Avenue (pronounced as “Zero Avenue”), with the support of local beekeepers and other organizations, as well as in Nanaimo, where a nest was located and destroyed in 2019.

READ MORE: Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ discovered in Abbotsford

In October 2020, Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologists successfully eradicated an Asian giant hornet nest following multiple findings of single hornets in the same area of Blaine, Wash.

A sting from an Asian giant hornet can be painful and cause localized swelling, redness and itching due to the larger amount of venom injected.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture said they are not interested in humans, pets, and large animals.

Asian giant hornets hunt insects for food and will attack people only when their nest is disturbed.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
