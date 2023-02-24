Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Coquitlam man, 56, will appear in court next month

  • Feb. 24, 2023 6:40 p.m.
  • News

Charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to the assault of a journalist during protests at the Pacific Highway border crossing one year ago, Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 24).

On Feb. 19, 2022, during an anti-vaccine mandate protest near 8 Avenue and 176 Street, it is alleged that a camera operator who was filming the crowd was assaulted, police noted in a release.

At the time of the alleged incident, Surrey RCMP said “a group of aggressive protesters… surrounded members of the media” and that police stepped in to ensure they “had safe passage to their vehicles.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating ‘aggressive protesters’ who swarmed media at Pacific Highway crossing

“While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges,” police said last February.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit subsequently conducted an extensive investigation and were able to identify a suspect.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Vojislav Zmukic of Coquitlam was charged with one count of assault. He was later arrested and released. Zmukic is scheduled to appear in court in March.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley City Council urged to ‘smooth out’ tax increases
Next story
VIDEO: One person dead after car collides with parked commercial vehicle in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Jerry Gosling, a volunteer from Langley, has been on the council of advisors for the BC Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, for the past five years. He is also volunteering with Survey BC Seniors to help them collect data on the quality of life of seniors living at care homes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers needed to survey residents Langley long-terms care home

A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10-12 per cent will come back to Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27 for third reading. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City Council urged to ‘smooth out’ tax increases

Despite 53 saves from goaltender Brandon Humphrey, the Black Fish could not muster enough offence, falling 12-8 to the Sea Spray. (Photos courtesy of Langley Events Centre)
Sea Spray, Shooting Eagles week 13 winners in Arena Lacrosse League action

February’s full moon shone bright through the multi-coloured clouds in a Langley night sky. Willoughby’s Maryalice Wood capture this image near 80th Avenue. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: February moon shining bright over Willoughby