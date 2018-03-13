Police seized $35,000 cash, an assault rifle, fentanyl and crack cocaine during the execution of two drug search warrants last week in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Assault rifle, fentanyl and $35,000 cash among items seized during drug raid

Abbotsford Police arrest two men after executing search warrants at two homes

  Mar. 13, 2018 1:40 p.m.
  • News

Two men were arrested last Thursday (March 8) in Abbotsford after police executed search warrants at two homes and seized $35,000 cash, an assault rifle, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the search warrants were executed by the drug enforcement unit as part the Abbotsford Police Department’s continued efforts to target drug traffickers and those linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Kulvir Sandhu, 23, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three weapons offences. He has been remanded in custody.

A second man was released, but charges are pending, Bird said.

Staff Sgt. Dan Culbertson of the APD criminal investigation branch said the arrests are significant.

“It is anticipated the arrest of these individuals and the items seized will significantly disrupt the drug trade in Abbotsford and further improve public safety through the targeting of gang associates within the community,” he said.

Bird said the public is encouraged to immediately call 911 if they see suspicious activity, whether it’s in a restaurant, a mall parking lot, or in an isolated place.

“We urge everyone in Abbotsford to stand up to gangs and gang violence. Showing that you care makes a difference, and goes a long way to make our community safer,” she said.

Crimes can also be reported to the APD’s non-emergency line at 604-859-5225, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or reporting online at solvecrime.ca.

