Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

At least 40 people displaced by explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known

Dozens of people have been left without a home after an apparent explosion sparked a fire between two buildings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says social services staff are trying to house at least 40 people from the single-room occupancy hotels.

Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known but it blew out a couple of windows before flames spread to the inside of the buildings.

He says there is significant fire and water damage to both hotels on Powell Street, which remains closed to traffic following the blaze, which is believed to have been sparked around 4 a.m.

Morin says one person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The blaze occurred in the same neighbourhood where a street encampment has been ordered dismantled by the city’s fire chief due to fire and safety concerns, prompting widespread discussions about homelessness in the city.

RELATED: Fire tears through community church in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

RELATED: Threatening flyers distributed throughout Vancouver tent encampment: police

firePovertyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey
Next story
IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Several routes are being reintroduced and trip time changes are being improved for BC Transit routes in Abbotsford, Aldergrove and Mission starting on Sept. 4. (File photo)
Bus routes being reintroduced for fall in Abbotsford and Mission

Chase Scanlan has three goals and 10 points in two games as the Langley Thunder lead Nanaimo Timbermen 2-0 in the best-of-seven WLA finals. (Ryan Molag LEC file photo)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder win game two of WLA finals

There was a record number of vendors (150) and visitors (40,000 to 50,000) at the Arts Alive festival in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A record-setting Arts Alive is welcomed back to Langley City

Alexandra Falconer manages six of 15 community gardens in the Township and City. (Langley Advance Times files)
Who got the best blackberry recipe? LEPS wants to know