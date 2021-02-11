Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)

At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

At least one person is dead and another one rescued following an incident involving a tugboat off B.C.’s northwest coast in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

There are unconfirmed reports a second body was found.

The tug, owned by Wainwright Marine Services in Prince Rupert, was towing a barge in the Gardner Canal 35 nautical miles south of Kitimat.

Conditions at the time were reported as very windy.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria confirmed they were contacted early this morning to assist the Coast Guard and RCMP with the search for a missing or capsized tug, dispatching a CC-115 Buffalo fixed wing aircraft and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from the Canadian Forces Base Comox. Bad weather hampered their search efforts.

READ MORE: Coast Guard rescue stranded boaters from island

The search and rescue operation was called off as of 2 p.m. The incident was transferred to the Kitimat RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Black Press Media has reached out to both agencies.

The barge was carrying cargo in connection with the Rio Tinto project to drill a second tunnel at its Kemano hydro-electric generating facility.

Water from the Nechako Reservoir flows through a first tunnel down to hydro-electric generators at Kemano to produce electricity which is then transmitted through power lines to Rio Tinto’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat.

The second tunnel is meant to provide a backup if required to ensure electricity can be generated using water from the Nechako Reservoir.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

