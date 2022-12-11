AT YOUR SERVICE – A few Langley Township council members speak to ongoing single-family home demands

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

Langley Advance Times is offering this weekly feature called it “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online Sundays.

MOST RECENT – AT YOUR SERVICE: New Langley City council look for solutions to rising costs

.

QUESTION

Langley Township council was asked: Should the Township discourage development of new single-family housing neighbourhoods?

.

ANSWERS

Mayor Eric Woodward

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Tim Baillie

A. No.

.

Councillor Steve Ferguson

A. This council member failed to reply due to a family emergency.

.

Councillor Margaret Kunst

A. No, I don’t think we should discourage development of single-family homes.

We do need to densify where it makes sense to do so, and continue offering housing options including single-family homes in the Township of Langley.

.

Councillor Barb Martens

A. Thank you for reaching out for my point of view.

For me, the question is how do we find space and create affordable housing for all people in Langley, mindful of unique needs?

A mix of housing units accomplishes that best.

If single-family housing neighbourhoods can be integrated into that sort of plan, and there seems to be an interest/need to do so, I would want to keep that housing option on the table.

.

Councillor Michael Pratt

A. Lots of folks will always aspire to have a detached home with the yard, multiple bedrooms, and all the other benefits that come with single-family detached styles of homes, and the Township will always have those housing choices for people.

As we build out new neighbourhoods that will be in close proximity to rapid transit, we need to focus on building the density that supports higher levels of transit, and detached single-family homes on large lots typically do not help us achieve this.

This does not mean we should completely discourage single-family homes; it just means we have to build them differently.

They should be rear-loaded with the option to build a coach house for family members or to help pay the mortgage.

The lots themselves should be smaller, giving more people the possibility of achieving their dream of owning a detached home.

With these smaller lots and denser homes, that means we also need to deliver the amenities people need closer to where they live.

Our community delivers different forms of housing for people who have different needs and desires when it comes to where and how they live, and that’s something we should continue to encourage.

.

Councillor Kim Richter

A. No. People need housing options and choices.

.

Councillor Rob Rindt

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Misty vanPopta

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

.

