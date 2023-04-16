AT YOUR SERVICE: Affordable housing key issue, but MPs vary on how best to handle shortfall

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

QUESTION

Both Langley MPs were asked: Should the federal government put more money into low-barrier housing, in light of the persistent and growing problem of homelessness here and across much of the country?

ANSWERS

MP John Aldag

A. Low-barrier housing is a necessity to provide shelter to unhoused populations.

The federal government has a role to play in housing when it comes to increasing the housing supply and making housing more affordable, but the provincial government has a greater responsibility when it comes to providing shelters and addressing homelessness in our communities.

Therefore, I would like to see the provincial government offer more support for our vulnerable populations as the federal government continues to invest billions into building more homes.

The federal government has taken significant steps toward making housing more affordable for Canadians.

This year, our government launched a new $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund, to remove barriers and incentivize housing supply growth. This fund will create at least 100,000 net new homes across Canada.

A third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative is underway, which is providing $1.5 billion to create 4,500 new affordable housing units for Canadians with severe housing needs.

As seen in Budget 2023, our government is also introducing a Tax-Free First Home Savings Account to allow Canadians to save up to $40,000, tax- free, to help buy their first home.

Since taking office, our government has invested to build and repair over 480,000 homes, and we’ve helped over 2.6 million Canadians get the housing they need.

I look forward to seeing more affordable housing units constructed, and I hope to see dedicated investments from the provincial government to address the need for low-barrier housing in our communities.

MP Tako van Popta

A. Canada is facing a housing crisis nationwide, and those especially affected are the economically vulnerable.

The housing supply-and-demand balance has been under significant strain for years, but recently this issue has grown exponentially. Just last year, the CMHC reported that the Liberal government will fall short of its 2030 deadline to address the housing crisis by over 2 million units.

Last year also saw a new record for Canada’s population growth, as one million new permanent and temporary residents were welcomed in.

Dan Hiebert, professor emeritus of geography at the University of B.C., has stated that Canada would need to immediately build 1.36 million more housing units just to reach the average homes-to-population ratios of other OECD nations, yet Canada is building fewer than 300,000 new units per year.

Clearly, demand is continuing to spike, and our housing supply is falling further and further behind.

With no mention of population growth trajectories in its 2023 Budget, Chapter 1: Making Life More Affordable and Supporting the Middle Class, the government is clearly not adequately addressing this increasing imbalance between housing supply and demand.

The only solution is for the government to immediately develop long-term strategies for tying housing supply to population growth and getting back to basic economic principles: bringing inflation under control, accelerating approvals, encouraging job training, and generally getting out of the way of industrious Canadians who are up to the challenge of building our nation.

UP NEXT

Next week, Langley City council is being asked: Given the Township is exploring the possibility of a bike share project, should the City be looking at a similar idea?

Watch for their answers online Sunday.

