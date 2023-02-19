AT YOUR SERVICE – Balance critical to future of 200th Street corridor, public views will be sought

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

.

QUESTION

Langley Township council was asked: What is the right mix of housing and other land uses along 200th Street through Willoughby?

.

ANSWERS

Mayor Eric Woodward

A. Along 200th Street, from Willowbrook to the Highway #1 interchange, there still remains a great opportunity for the Township of Langley to do better.

We can still create an updated balance of market and rental housing, employment lands and more mixed-use areas. We can create a fantastic regional arts and entertainment destination at the Langley Events Centre. All with rapid transit projected within the next five years.

To get there, to maximize that opportunity, we need to update some obsolete urban planning.

And our new council started that process at one of its first meetings, a high-level review of the corridor called 200 Street 2040. Public input will be later this year, with a new modern vision to be considered by council before year end.

Finding the right balance of housing is critical.

The Township has already created a lot of single-family and townhouses on key sections of 200th Street. Now we need more rental, transit-oriented development, more affordable options for young people and seniors.

We can provide for single-family, lower density, more expensive housing options in other areas not projected for rapid transit.

It’s critical council ensures residents and taxpayers benefit first and foremost from a better plan: a more livable Willoughby: more parks, great facilities, finished roads and sidewalks, more open spaces, all within an updated direction forward.

The 200th Street corridor will be what we make it over the next 10 years.

Let’s get it right. Let’s make it something we will be proud of.

.

Councillor Tim Baillie

A. The mix of housing I favour for 200th Street, through Willoughby,is a well planned and executed mix of market and rental.

A key to this will be to get rapid transit in this corridor. Increased transit will accommodate housing for affordable options, especially seniors and young persons.

With this increased housing, COVID has shown us that they must have options for recreation, outside activities such as walking, biking, running, etc. Parks and other recreation like sports fields, courts, etc. will need to be part of the planning and implementation of this increased densification.

.

Councillor Steve Ferguson

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Margaret Kunst

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Barb Martens

A. A review of that corridor is needed, “200 Street 2040,” and with public input.

This process will guide how we move forward while considering the best interests of the community, now and for the future.

.

Councillor Michael Pratt

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Kim Richter

A. In my opinion, the 200th Street corridor should be a high density, rapid transit, affordable housing corridor consisting of a mix of unit sizes from one to three bedrooms.

It should also have a bonus-density provision in return for preservation of existing mature trees and natural ecosystems/wildlife corridors.

.

Councillor Rob Rindt

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Misty vanPopta

A. We have an unprecedented opportunity to create an amazing community along the 200th Street corridor.

At the centre of a true corridor is the way people move around. Whether it be cycling, walking, cars or bus, the 200th corridor needs to encompass it all.

To get efficient and rapid transit, we need to create a certain level of density. Market housing, rental housing and mixed use density, along with the amenities to support the residents are all equally important.

The next five years of planning and build out will see the fruition of an amazing transformation of the corridor.

.

.

story tags

Langley Townshipmunicipal politics