AT YOUR SERVICE: Federal clean energy efforts lauded by MP

Do you have a question you'd like to see put to the local members of Parliament?

Langley Advance Times runs a new weekly feature, call it “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online each Sunday.

.

.

QUESTION

Both Langley MPs were asked the same question: What can Canada do to position itself as a leader in clean energy and battery technology through the next decade?

.

ANSWERS

MP John Aldag

A. Canada is a world leader in terms of clean energy production, including renewable sources of energy like wind and solar energy. Our production of clean energy grows from one year to the next. We are proud that nearly 83 per cent of electricity produced in Canada comes from no- or low-emission sources.

We have committed to an ambitious plan to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 – as outlined in the Emissions Reduction Plan – which includes a plan to achieve a net-zero grid by 2035. We are also charting an ambitious path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To achieve that goal, the federal government is investing in clean energy production and the development of new technologies in the energy sector.

Programs include:

• The $964m Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, to replace fossil-fuel-generated electricity with renewables and to fund grid modernization projects.

• The Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program, which – coupled with additional investments in the Strengthened Climate Plan – provides more than $500m to get rural and remote communities – including Indigenous communities – off diesel.

Canada is a secure and sustainable supplier of critical minerals, which are in increased global demand and needed to support important manufacturing sectors such as battery technology.

Budget 2022 proposes providing up to $3.8 billion in support over eight years, on a cash basis, starting in 2022-23, to implement Canada’s first Critical Minerals Strategy. This will create thousands of good jobs, grow our economy, and make Canada a vital part of the growing global critical minerals industry.

.

MP Tako van Popta

A. This elected official failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

UP NEXT

During the next few weeks, leading up to the civic election – where residents will be going to the polls to elect, mayor, councillors, and school trustees on Oct. 15 – the Langley Advance Times will not be asking questions of the current municipal officials. That service will commence again after the “new” members have been sworn into office. In the meantime, please stay tuned for scheduled queries to the local MLAs and MPs.

.

Watch for their answers online Sunday.

.

.

