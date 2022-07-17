AT YOUR SERVICE: Local MPs disagree on whether 2 billion trees can be planted by 2030

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

Langley Advance Times runs a new weekly feature, call it “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online each Sunday.

.

.

QUESTION

Both Langley MPs were asked the same question: Will the federal government still meet its goals for planting two billion trees over the next eight years?

.

ANSWERS

MP John Aldag

A. Our government has committed to planting 2 billion trees by 2030.

The program funds projects proposed by public and private sector organizations and Indigenous communities.

We have set annual targets to meet this goal and we are on track to reach this goal.

After a successful first planting season, Minister Wilkinson recently provided an update that NRCan’s program partners succeeded in planting 97 per cent of the 30 million trees planned for the 2021 planting season.

Over 150 different species were planted at over 500 sites across Canada – many in British Columbia.

Next year we will double that number, planting 60 million, and by 2027 the annual number planted will peak at 320 million trees planted.

We are ramping up production from 30 to 320 million because it requires time for our partners across Canada to build capacity and secure supply chains.

We are on track to plant 2 billion trees across the country, one part of our government’s plans to fight climate change, support biodiversity, and create thousands of jobs.

.

MP Tako van Popta

A. The Liberals promised in 2019 that they would plant 2 billion trees by 2031 and earmarked $3.2 billion dollars for that purpose.

There is now less than a decade until the deadline for completion, yet only 1.5 per cent of the goal has been accomplished.

Depending on who you ask, you will hear either that the minimal progress is a clear indicator that the goal will never be reached, or that the slow start is all part of the plan and should not cause concern.

As both positions are simply opinions, I think we should focus on the elements of this plan that can be measured objectively.

On partisan issues like this one, it’s best to go beyond political talking points to impartial, expert voices.

The Parliamentary Budget Office released an independent cost estimate for this plan in January 2022, and they approximate the total cost to be above $5 billion. Why the enormous disparity between theirs and the Liberals’ estimates?

Only time will tell if the government will be able to meet its tree planting goal, but what I do know for sure is that Canadians deserve to know where their tax dollars are going, and they need a government that will deliver results on achievable promises.

Is this another instance of the Liberals over-promising and under-delivering?

Budgetary projections must be grounded in the real world.

.

