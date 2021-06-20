The public is invited to submit suggested questions for our local politicians, for consideration in a future At Your Service feature. Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

The public is invited to submit suggested questions for our local politicians, for consideration in a future At Your Service feature. Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

ADVANCE TIMES EXCLUSIVE

AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs see feds as partners in SkyTrain to Langley

Q&A: Langley’s MLAs given chance to address the community on a key local issue

The Langley Advance Times is pleased to introduce this new weekly feature, called “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Instead of waiting for an election to arrive, we’re introducing this new weekly feature that will run ongoing, explained editor Roxanne Hooper.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on said issue.

Alternating between elected groups each week, we began with Langley City council, and are rotating through Langley Township council, Langley school board, now Langley MLAs, and then MPs – before starting at the top of the list again.

RECENT – AT YOUR SERVICE: City council weighs in on supervised consumption sites

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online each Sunday.

In addition to questions presented by Advance Times staff, we are also open to suggested questions from the public on topics that are of concern to them, Hooper said.

Elected officials have been advised that we reserve the right to edit their submissions for brevity, legality, and clarity. If a politician’s answer is not included, it could be by error, but is more likely a failure on their part to meet the deadline.

TWEET

.

QUESTION

Both Langley MLAs were asked the same question: Does the lack of a federal commitment to the Langley SkyTrain extension endanger the project? And if so, what must you and the province do to move it along?

.

ANSWERS

Langley City MLA Andrew Mercier

A. SkyTrain to Langley is an incredibly important project. During the election, and since becoming MLA for Langley, I have been a strong advocate for this project (in fact I have become somewhat known for bringing it up in the legislature).

My own passion for the project aside, our government is committed to extending the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain all the way to Langley City. Langley is a growing community and needs better, more accessible, transit. SkyTrain is a key part of that.

That is why this year’s provincial budget (2021) allocates $7.6 billion for transportation investments over the next three years – that funding includes work on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project.

We’ve also been working closely with the mayor’s council and the federal government to finalize the plans for the complete Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project. We are encouraged by the fact that the federal government announced that it will spend $14.9 billion over the next eight years on public transportation projects across the country.

Langley is growing, and SkyTrain will make it easier for folks to travel between Langley and the rest of the Lower Mainland. We are going to continue our work on this project in collaboration with all levels of government. I’m very excited to watch SkyTrain to Langley move forward, and to be involved in the process!

.

Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman

A. We know that investing in reliable transit is beneficial for a host of reasons. Whether it be a more affordable and accessible commute, the creation of jobs, or the ability for people to live somewhere more affordable.

Both the federal government and our government here in British Columbia are committed to bringing transit that works for people. This shared commitment is reflected in the funds laid out for transportation in BC’s Budget 2021, and in the federal government’s commitment to transportation projects over the next eight years.

Commitments to stable and predictable transit funding is great news for British Columbians, and we are working with Infrastructure Canada to develop these investments so that we can make sure they best address the needs of people.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain is an important investment for our area, and we as a province are committed to completing it.

This project will not only provide sustainable transportation choices for people south of Fraser but will come with opportunities for transit-oriented development and affordable housing, as well.

I’m personally looking forward to it being easier for people to be able to come out and visit Langley for a day. While they are here, I hope they visit our incredible local businesses and maybe grab some food from some of our amazing local farmers while they’re at it!

.

UP NEXT

Next week’s Langley MPs are being asked: How can the federal government help make housing affordable without crashing the market and damaging the investments of millions of homeowners?

Watch for their answers online Sunday.

.

Story tag

BC politicsLangleyPolitics

Previous story
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data
Next story
Pedestrian hit by police vehicle in Langley

Just Posted

Undated Google Maps image of Willoughby Elementary school (file)
COVID case at Willoughby ELementary

School district reports first exposure in June

A police pursuit involving Abbotsford Police ended in Langley Saturday night, June 20. (Black Press Media file)
Abbotsford Police pursuit ends in Langley with guns drawn

One person arrested, witnesses say an officer may have been hurt in collision with suspect vehicle

(file)
Pedestrian hit by police vehicle in Langley

Injuries described as serious, requiring surgery

Earth Ninja Jocelyn Titus found 3,300 cigarette butts in downtown Aldergrove last weekend. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: 3,300 cigarette butts picked from downtown Aldergrove

Jocelyn Titus led a cleanup on June 12 and said most were found on Fraser near former Elks Hall

The public is invited to submit suggested questions for our local politicians, for consideration in a future At Your Service feature. Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs see feds as partners in SkyTrain to Langley

Q&A: Langley’s MLAs given chance to address the community on a key local issue

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed teen facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A aerial view shows the debris going into Quesnel Lake caused by a tailings pond breach near the town of Likely, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Updated tailings code after Mount Polley an improvement: B.C. mines auditor

British Columbia’s chief auditor of mines has found changes to the province’s requirements for tailings storage facilities

Most Read