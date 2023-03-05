AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs seem to agree rapid transit must keep extending east

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

Langley Advance Times is offering this weekly feature called “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley School Board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online Sundays.

QUESTION

Langley MLAs were asked: Where do you think the next SkyTrain or rapid transit extension South of the Fraser should go?

ANSWERS

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman

A. I’m a big proponent of public transit, and I can’t stress enough the importance of this ongoing conversation between the British Columbians, urban planning experts, and the government. During a time when we have more people moving south of the Fraser River than ever before, expanding transit must be a priority.

In my ideal world, the next extension would at least go all the way to Chilliwack; whether it’s the SkyTrain or some other form of rapid transit, it’s imperative that we improve connections to build liveable cities. The BC Liberal caucus is committed to developing B.C.’s transportation infrastructure and I’m excited to participate in it.

I’m thinking of my constituents in Abbotsford, the thousands of students attending the University of the Fraser Valley, workers who need to commute to bigger cities, or a family catching an affordable flight from Abbotsford airport.

More transit infrastructure would make life more convenient and affordable for many, while bringing significant socio-economic benefits to the region.

Had the NDP not stopped the Highway #1 widening from 216th to 264th Streets, that we announced in 2017 only to re-announce it two years later, this much-needed project – which is now over budget by 47 per cent – would be opening next year.

With congestion on our highways due to the lack of upgrades and rising fuel prices, many across the Fraser Valley, especially south of the Fraser River, see the growing need for a larger rapid transit network.

Government should be forward-thinking and build infrastructure that meets people’s needs.

Abbotsford West MLA Michael de Jong

A. Quality, accessible transit is essential for building liveable cities.

It’s a more climate-conscious and affordable form of transportation that helps people of all ages and economic backgrounds get where they need to go.

As our population grows, so should our transit systems, to keep up with the needs and demands of our community.

Here in the Fraser Valley, we’ve seen rapid population growth in the last decade, and government must ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to best serve our region.

Investing in infrastructure and rapid transit is a key value of our BC Liberal caucus, and our leader, Kevin Falcon, has a track record of delivering successful transit projects to communities that need them.

The Canada Line, for example, was the largest infrastructure project in B.C.’s history at the time, connecting Richmond, Vancouver International Airport, and Vancouver in time for the 2010 Olympics. The line opened on Aug. 17, 2009, on budget, three and a half months ahead of schedule, and was an instant success.

Looking to the future, the next logical step for transit south of the Fraser is to continue expanding east through the Highway #1 corridor towards Abbotsford airport.

And with more people moving to the Fraser Valley than ever before, government must prioritize rapid transit to our region — ensuring we have the capacity to meet people’s needs for years to come.

Langley-East MLA Megan Dykeman

A. We know that transportation is a huge priority for British Columbians south of the Fraser, and that’s why our government is investing in widening Highway #1, and the much-anticipated Surrey-Langley SkyTrain (SLS).

Our government works closely with local mayors and councils and listens to their transportation needs. These partnerships helped us make SLS a reality, and I’m confident that in the future there will be more to come.

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier

A. I’m so excited for people to feel the benefits of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain.

Beyond taking cars off the road and giving people time back with their family and friends, the first rapid-transit system south of the Fraser in 30 years is going to make way for transit-oriented development and help us build our growing community around reliable transportation.

I have no doubt that we’ll continue to work with our local government partners to build rapid transit across the province to meet the needs of the present and of the future.

UP NEXT

Next week, Langley’s MPs are being asked: How should the criminal justice system be reformed to deal with habitual offenders?

Watch for the politicians’ answers online Sundays.

