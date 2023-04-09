AT YOUR SERVICE: More needed to improve transportation in and around Langley – MLAs

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

QUESTION

Langley MLAs were asked: What is the provincial government’s role in helping get more people out of their cars, and what are the best tactics for a community with urban, suburban, and rural elements like Langley?

ANSWERS

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman

A. To reduce reliance on cars, the provincial government has a vital role to play in providing effective alternatives.

Unfortunately, in the Fraser Valley, including my community of Abbotsford, the ongoing public transit worker strike has made public transit inaccessible.

This is not the first time that we have seen transit disruptions in British Columbia, as last year we experienced the province’s longest public transit worker strike in history in the Sea to Sky. It is concerning that David Eby’s NDP government has not taken decisive action to address this issue and support residents who rely on public transit.

Moreover, the delays in upgrading highways and infrastructure, in addition to the high cost of living and housing crisis, have pushed people away from city centres, making them more reliant on cars.

The ongoing public safety crisis may also deter some from choosing transit.

All of these factors are significant barriers to getting people out of their cars and onto more sustainable forms of transportation.

The NDP government must listen to the concerns of residents and take effective action to address these challenges.

Alternatives to driving need to be accessible and affordable for all residents, regardless of where they live in urban, suburban, or rural areas. It is time for the government to take responsibility and provide providing practical solutions with real results for the people of British Columbia.

Abbotsford West MLA Michael de Jong

A. The provincial government has a crucial role in promoting sustainable transportation options and reducing reliance on cars where possible.

One of the best tactics for a community like Langley and the Fraser Valley is to invest in a comprehensive transportation network that provides safe, convenient, and accessible options for all residents – regardless of where they live.

For urban and suburban areas, the government should prioritize investments in public transit, such as buses or rapid transit, and ensure it is designed with people in mind, getting them to where they need to go.

I’ve mentioned before that the next logical step for transit south of the Fraser should be to continue expanding east through the Highway 1 Corridor towards Abbotsford airport. This would make sense for our region, and help us build the capacity to meet people’s needs for years to come.

In addition to investments in public transit, government should also look at investing in active transportation, such as cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, to help connect our communities and make it easier for residents to be less reliant on cars.

It’s important to remember that any changes will take time and require the input of our community. Decisions about transportation in our region must be made through consultation with residents, to ensure that people’s needs are being met.

This NDP government needs to invest in the Fraser Valley and work create a more sustainable and livable community for all who all this region home.

Langley-East MLA Megan Dykeman

A. Langley is a growing community that is lucky to have everything to offer from farmland to city life, and we know that people in Langley have varying transportation needs.

In addition to rapid transit options like the Surrey Langley Skytrain, we’re helping people get out of their cars by investing in active transportation projects across the province, making it easier and more desirable for people to get around their own communities on foot or wheels.

The Township of Langley recently benefited from a $1-million grant that will be used to widen a multi-use pathway on both sides of the Fraser Highway between 246th and 250th Streets, as well as expanding the pathway on 248th Street.

We’re also making sure that work on Highway #1, like replacing the Glover Road overpass, includes improvements to active transportation.

For those who do rely on the use of personal vehicles, our government is making it easier to purchase more sustainable, electric vehicles through tax rebates and by increasing the number of charging stations across the province, including in Langley.

Widening Highway #1 and giving people more transit options will also mean that people who need to commute can spend less time in their cars stuck in traffic, and more time at home or doing the activities they love with family and friends.

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier

A. The best way to get people out of their cars is to offer transportation alternatives, which is why we are building the SkyTrain to Langley!

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain will not only allow people to get from Langley City all the way to downtown Vancouver on the SkyTrain network, but it will also lead to more transit-oriented development.

This means that new homes and places that people go to run everyday errands will be closer to SkyTrain stops, which will make it easier to hop on the train instead of in the car.

We are working in partnership with local governments to address our transportation needs and make sure that more sustainable options are available to help get people where they need to go.

We’re making improvements right across the province to give people these options. For example, our government increased the amount of funding available to municipalities to help with active transportation projects by nearly 60 per cent – meaning that more people all around the province, and in communities like ours, can choose more sustainable transportation methods to get where they need to go.

As a part of the project to widen Highway #1, we’re building an HOV lane in both directions that prioritizes people travelling by bus. It will also accommodate electric vehicle drivers, making switching to an EV even more desirable.

