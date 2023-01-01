AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree new year’s resolution must focus on inflation

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

Langley Advance Times runs a weekly feature, call it “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online each Sunday.

.

.

QUESTION

Both Langley MPs were asked the same question: What is one thing you resolve to do in 2023 to make life better for your Langley constituents?

.

ANSWERS

MP John Aldag

A. One thing I resolve to do to improve the lives of my constituents is to continue supporting policies that provide inflation relief.

This fall, the Liberal government doubled the GST Tax Credit, provided a one time $500 top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit, and introduced the Canada Dental Benefit for children under 12. These policies are targeted towards low and middle-income Canadians.

I also voted in favour of our government’s fall economic statement, which permanently eliminated interest on Canada student loans and Canada apprentice loans, and issues advance payments of the Canada Workers Benefit to those who qualified for the benefit in the previous year.

Although supportive of the GST Tax Credit, the Conservatives decided to vote against every other measure our government designed to deliver inflation relief to Canadians.

It just goes to show that the Conservative members are happy to raise the issue of inflation, but have no plan of their own on how to address it themselves.

Although the federal government has acted on the items mentioned above, there is still work to do in 2023.

In fact, the 2023 pre-budget vonsultations are now open, and I want to hear what you think are the best ways to support Canadians and Canadian businesses. You can email my office atJohn.Aldag@parl.gc.caor call604–575-6595to share your ideas.

This is your budget, and I want to hear what matters most to you.

Happy Holidays everyone!

.

MP Tako van Popta

A. Inflation is always a threat to society because it undermines the wealth and prosperity of a nation and its citizens.

It affects people whose paycheques aren’t keeping up with the cost of living; it affects seniors who see the cost of goods and services going up while their investment portfolios take a hit as stock and bond markets react to higher interest rates.

And it affects the federal government, which is now spending almost as much on servicing their accumulated and growing debt as on health transfers to provinces.

None of this is new; this is how economies react to inflation.

What is new is that inflation is higher than it has been in 40 years. People under 40 have never experienced significant inflation, but today they are feeling its effects in very real and painful ways.

Today’s question is what I resolve to do in for 2023 to make life better for the people of Langley.

Simple: I will continue to do what the Conservative opposition has been doing for months in highlighting that the Liberal government’s easy money policies these last seven years have led to too many dollars chasing too few goods, resulting in inflation.

We need to get back to the comfortable balance we have enjoyed for the last 40 years, but that may not happen under the current tax-and-spend administration.

So, my 2023 resolution to continue being part of an effective opposition party may have to include defeating the Liberal government in a non-confidence vote and force an election.

.

.

.

