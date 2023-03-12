AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs debate how should the criminal justice system should be reformed to deal with habitual offenders

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

QUESTION

Both Langley MPs were asked: How should the criminal justice system be reformed to deal with habitual offenders?

.

ANSWERS

MP John Aldag

A. Serious crimes will always receive serious punishments.

The laws are clear: if an accused poses a serious risk to public safety, if there are concerns that they will not appear in court or that they will breach their conditions – they should be denied bail.

Managing repeat violent offenders requires all levels of government to work together on an integrated response to keep people safe.

The federal government is responsible for criminal law and the provincial governments are responsible for the administration of justice, including investigating and prosecuting most criminal code offences, conducting bail hearings, and enforcing bail conditions within their respective authority.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti will be meeting with the provinces to discuss this important issue.

Organizations like the Canadian Bar Association have said that reducing court delays is central to reducing re-offending.

This has been at the forefront of our work at the federal level.

The government changed bail conditions for repeat offenders with weapons through the previous Bill C-75. Bill C-75, without contravening the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, amended the criminal code to introduce a “reverse onus” for bail imposed on an accused charged with certain firearms offences; the accused is detained pending trial unless they can prove to the court that bail is justified.

Our government also made it harder to release offenders on bail for certain infractions, such as intimate partner violence. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and this continues to be a priority for our government.

.

MP Tako van Popta

A. Canadians are seeing firsthand the deadly impacts of soft-on-crime Liberal policies.

A small number of dangerous repeat violent offenders are responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime, and in B.C. alone, about 200 frequent offenders were collectively involved in 11,600 confrontations with the police within the span of a year.

At justice committee, I asked OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique what impact the Liberal Bill C-75 has had on law enforcement officers. This bill was passed in 2018 and made it easier for violent criminals to receive bail.

He informed me that between the years of 2018 and 2022 in Ontario, there was a 72-per-cent increase in violent crimes committed by repeat violent offenders who were on bail.

The Liberals have worsened the situation further with the recent passage of their Bill C-5, which eliminated mandatory prison time for serious crimes committed with guns.

Every premier in Canada and many police associations are calling on the government to reform Canada’s broken bail system.

The Liberals must immediately repeal the elements of Bills C-75 and C-5 that enable repeat offenders, and they must act to strengthen Canada’s bail laws so that those who are prohibited from possessing firearms do not easily get bail.

A Conservative government will reform our broken bail system to ensure the small number of dangerous repeat violent offenders are not put back on the streets. We will enact common sense laws to protect Canadians, keep our communities safe, and restore safe streets.

.

