AT YOUR SERVICE: Pair of trustees agree parent engagement is critical and can grow

Question-and-answer feature calls on those elected to office in Langley

Langley Advance Times is offering this weekly feature, called “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online Sundays.

.

QUESTION

Each school trustee was asked the same question: Is there enough parent participation in the Langley School District, and how can the district find the right balance of family engagement across all schools?

.

ANSWERS

Board chair Candy Ashdown

A. This trustee failed to reply to this query, due to a medical issue.

.

Trustee Holly Dickinson

A.Students in Langley would absolutely benefit from an increase in family participation.

I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Therefore, best educational practices must include collaboration between the student, teacher, and parent/guardian.

Increasing opportunities that invite families into our schools and continuing to expand school/home communication efforts will hopefully help encourage more parents to volunteer!

.

Trustee Charlie Fox

A. I believe the partnership our school district has with parent groups and parents is very solid.

Parents can, and do, have input in a variety of ways primarily through their PACs and DPAC – which are important educational community partners.

COVID did reduce the direct contact with individuals and groups of parents. But as we rebound, I believe we are making ever effort to include them in the consultation process. Examples of that include the recent strategic plan input and the upcoming budget feedback survey (coming in March).

Each school is somewhat different based on several factors, but the PAC is a parents primary support mechanism. As far as participation in the PAC and other school-based participation opportunities, I believe if a parent wants to be involved they will be welcome with open arms.

The challenge is finding time as a parent – balancing family activities, work, and other commitments is not always that easy and participating in school can be overwhelming.

I do believe, parent participation in their child’s school is a rewarding and valued experience.

.

Trustee Joel Neufeld

A. This trustee failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Trustee Sarb Rai

A. This trustee failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Trustee Tony Ward

A. This trustee failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Trustee Marnie Wilson

A. This trustee failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

.

.

