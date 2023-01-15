AT YOUR SERVICE – Protected bike lanes on key Township roads is encouraged by council

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

Langley Advance Times is offering this weekly feature called it “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online Sundays.

MOST RECENT – AT YOUR SERVICE: New floodplain report coming to council this spring

.

QUESTION

Langley Township council was asked: Should future bike lanes on major routes (200th, 208th, Fraser Highway, etc.) be separated from roads for safety and to encourage cycling?

.

ANSWERS

Mayor Eric Woodward

A. Thanks for the question. I have a simple answer: “Yes.”

.

Councillor Tim Baillie

A. Yes, I believe bike lanes should be separated where possible.

I ride a bike and know how dicey things can get.

I have ridden in Europe a fair bit and it is a model of how places can be adapted for bikes even in older cities.

It is not only the cars that cause problems as bike riders have to get more responsible as you many times see irresponsible behaviour on bikes.

.

Councillor Steve Ferguson

A. Yes, wherever possible.

But, as we know, bikes and cars don’t mix very well.

Safety is paramount for both vehicles and especially people riding their bikes.

In winter, conditions are extremely difficult for folks on bikes with snow ice and cold rain!

Vehicles drivers, especially truckers, should always exercise caution when bikes are on the road.

.

Councillor Margaret Kunst

A. Yes, future bike lanes on major routes should be separated.

If we want to encourage active transportation in our community we need to make safety a top priority and ensure these routes are as safe as possible.

.

Councillor Barb Martens

A. Ideally, protected bicycle lanes increase the safety of cyclists, particularly on travel routes of high vehicle volume and speeds.

Any consideration to incorporate protected lanes into future route planning in the Township of Langley will require deeper analysis that considers the capacity for maintenance and snow removal on these lanes, air quality for cyclists, accessibility from these routes to services, costs, land, and planning a transportation network that is suitable to meet priorities of all users.

.

Councillor Michael Pratt

A. Yes.

It is well within our power to build safer bike lanes that actually lead to where people want to get to without always having to use their car.

Simply placing a strip of paint on major roads like 200th Street or 208th Street will do absolutely nothing to encourage people to make trips on a bike or scooter that they might otherwise take with their car.

By combining investments in public transit with safer cycling infrastructure, we can make commuting easier for everyone, including drivers.

We should focus on building bike lanes to useful places where the average rider can feel comfortable and safe on their journey. Besides those who are hyper-confident on a bike or in pretty good shape, most people aren’t going to bike between Aldergrove and Willoughby any time soon.

But, what if we safely connected our schools with residential areas within neighbourhoods, so that kids could start safely getting to school on their own? Or connecting our community centres with the areas we know have a high concentration of senior citizens, so that folks can live healthy lifestyles on their own terms.

We need to be targeted and realistic about how we build our protected bike lanes, and create a network that anyone can use to get to desirable places within our community.

Biking isn’t going to replace every car trip any time soon, but we can absolutely make progress on creating a safer and more efficient transportation network for everyone in the Township.

.

Councillor Kim Richter

A. Yes. This will be expensive to implement, but it is needed to change behaviour through increased cycling safety.

.

Councillor Rob Rindt

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Misty vanPopta

A.Building dedicated cycling infrastructure into our roadways is important. Dedicated and separated bike lanes are needed along busy corridors if we want to encourage cycling.

.

UP NEXT

Next week’s Langley school district trustees are being asked: Are teachers asked to do too much when it comes to socializing students, rather than working on core educational tasks?

.

Watch for their answers online Sunday.

.

PAST COVERAGE

AT YOUR SERVICE: City council weighs in on supervised consumption sites

AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley trustees applaud positives found amid pandemic

AT YOUR SERVICE: Township council weighs in on lack of industrial land

AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs see feds as partners in SkyTrain to Langley

AT YOUR SERVICE: Creating more housing, on all fronts, critical to stabilization: MPs

AT YOUR SERVICE: Heat wave another call to action – City council

AT YOUR SERVICE: Pools need to be part of Township-wide recreation planning

AT YOUR SERVICE: No current need for year-round schooling in Langley, trustees agree

AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs suggest staying the course on battling of B.C. wildfire

AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs call for borders to be safely re-opened

AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley City council wants to keep higher density development north of Nicomekl

AT YOUR SERVICE: Passports key to keeping B.C. businesses open, people safe during pandemic

AT YOUR SERVICE: Trustees ponder what kids are missing out on during pandemic

AT YOUR SERVICE: Education should trump rules for vaccination of health-care workers, suggest MLAs

AT YOUR SERVICE: How to handle rising housing prices

AT YOUR SERVICE: City council divided on call for indoor pool

AT YOUR SERVICE: Council ponders vaccine requirements for workers

AT YOUR SERVICE: Skyrocketing enrolment prompts intensified lobby by trustees

AT YOUR SERVICE: Political stripes aside, MLAs agree heat dome was tragic and action required

AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree much must be done to right wrongs for Indigenous

AT YOUR SERVICE: Is pay parking in the City a viable consideration?

AT YOUR SERVICE: Some suggest more needed to protect floodplains from development

AT YOUR SERVICE: Monitoring student transport not good use of school district resources – trustees

AT YOUR SERVICE: Liberal caucus floats all-party committee in reaction to emergencies

AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley MPs address issue of rising food costs

AT YOUR SERVICE: Inflation inevitably hits City taxpayers in the pocketbook

AT YOUR SERVICE: Future of Aldergrove core up for debate

AT YOUR SERVICE: Trees and more greenspace at root of climate change solutions

AT YOUR SERVICE: Inflation inevitably hits City taxpayers in the pocketbook

AT YOUR SERVICE: Councillors differ on future of SkyTrain beyond Langley City

AT YOUR SERVICE: Bigger schools not necessarily solution to rising land costs

AT YOUR SERVICE: High gas prices of concern for MLAs of both stripes

AT YOUR SERVICE: Military readiness for climate disasters must be ensured – says one MP; other says army only one piece of bigger puzzle

AT YOUR SERVICE: Empty homes can be safety concern, but not huge concern in City

AT YOUR SERVICE: Most of council content with current pothole repairs

AT YOUR SERVICE: Survey gives school district tools for staff recruitment, retention

AT YOUR SERVICE: Liberal MLAs call for overhaul to B.C.’s student funding model

AT YOUR SERVICE: Canada must continue its support of Ukraine, MPs

AT YOUR SERVICE: Best use of industrial land paramount to Langley City councillors

AT YOUR SERVICE: More ALR land needs to be used for farming: Most of council

AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley is attractive to school staff, but given rapid growth trustees agree more must be done

AT YOUR SERVICE: Local MLAs agree more must be done to make life affordable in B.C.

AT YOUR SERVICE: Federal parties working on multiple fronts to end hate crimes

AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley City ponders cannabis retail policy

AT YOUR SERVICE – Most on council say parks and rec plans address future growth

AT YOUR SERVICE: School district moves forward on reconciliation efforts with Indigenous partners

AT YOUR SERVICE: MLAs agree diking upgrades needed, divided on if enough is being done

AT YOUR SERVICE: Local MPs disagree on whether 2 billion trees can be planted by 2030

AT YOUR SERVICE: In light of SkyTrain coming, Langley City embarks on parking study

AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley Township should consider schools for future cooling centres

AT YOUR SERVICE: Despite challenges, trustees affirm Langley is ready to accept more refugee students as need arises

AT YOUR SERVICE: Opposition MLAs critical of NDP’s affordable housing record

AT YOUR SERVICE: Federal clean energy efforts lauded by MP

AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs debate how feds chose to halt trucker convoy

AT YOUR SERVICE: New Langley City council look for solutions to rising costs

AT YOUR SERVICE – A few Langley Township council members speak to ongoing single-family home demands

MOST RECENT – AT YOUR SERVICE: Trustees hope Santa can deliver more provincial funding this holiday season

AT YOUR SERVICE: Political views aside, MLAs wish residents health and safety this holiday

AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree new year’s resolution must focus on inflation

.

story tags

Langley Townshipmunicipal politics