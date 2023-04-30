AT YOUR SERVICE – Township councillors ponder ALR idea

This is the last of our question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

For two years now, the Langley Advance Times has been offering this weekly feature called “At Your Service.”

It has been another forum in which the public and journalists could put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials have been asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

The answers provided have been published in their entirety online Sundays.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have had a chance to participate.

This, however, will be the final installment in this feature.

.

QUESTION

Langley Township council was asked: Should the Township provide incentives for more landowners in the Salmon River Uplands to add their properties to the ALR? And what are the pros and cons of increasing ALR land in that area of Langley?

.

ANSWERS

Mayor Eric Woodward

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Tim Baillie

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Steve Ferguson

A. Actually I have never ever thought of that in the terms that I have spent on council.

1. The ALR is regulated by the province… usually as an independent body.

2. I suppose if a land owner really wanted to place something into the ALR, they could go through the application process. (It would probably mean a significant decrease in their assessment and consequently the value of the property). However, the decision would be made solely by the ALR, and the Agricultural Land Commission.

3. The incentives that the TOL could provide would be the reduction of taxes due to proposed farmgate sales. Could be significant.

4. After thinking about it, I see it could be an act of philanthropy… where some residents have donated their land for parks, schools, and other community uses. Why not put it back into the ALR and enact another farm so another young resident can begin a future in agriculture.

.

Councillor Margaret Kunst

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Barb Martens

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Michael Pratt

A. This is an interesting question, and it really boils down to what we want to achieve.

If we want to encourage landowners who have farmable properties to utilize their land for productive farming, there are other ways to do so on properties that are already within the ALR.

As one of the council co-chairs on the agricultural advisory and economic enhancement committee, I get to be involved in the process of coming up with how we are going to do exactly that.

If our aim with an incentive scheme was to create a buffer between the urban and rural parts of our community, then I think it would be better to partner with other organizations, say Metro Vancouver, to slowly acquire properties over time – as they do in other municipalities when they want to create a park.

If property owners want to voluntarily add their properties to the ALR, I wouldn’t stop them, but we should be absolutely clear with what our intention was.

.

Councillor Kim Richter

A. This is a great question, given recent strategic moves by the current council and Metro-Vancouver to allow ½ acre lot servicing in this area.

There is also the new premier’s push for more “affordable housing” in existing B.C. single-family neighbourhoods.

Salmon River Uplands has long been an unusual, but happy, blend of large suburban residential lots and ALR properties. It is a well-forested area with extensive Salmon River tributaries and natural wildlife corridors throughout.

It is a wonderful place to live due to its peaceful, beautiful, and rural/natural ecology.

However, with Brookswood development now well-underway, the last remaining areas of the Township that could be relentlessly developed going forward are the non-ALR parts of the Salmon River Uplands.

Of course, savvy speculators understand this and are already busy purchasing.

So the real question, I think, is: “Can the Salmon River Uplands be preserved as is for future generations to enjoy?”

Very sadly, I think the answer is “No.” The profit motive is just too strong. There will be mega real estate dollars to be made here.

As for Township incentives to get more Salmon River lands into the ALR, there are two problems I see:

1) the Township just can’t afford it given the massive four-year council public spending spree already underway; and

2) putting land in the ALR does not protect that land from clear-cutting. Right to Farm Legislation always takes precedence.

With increasing population, there will increasing need for more food.

We are in the proverbial “Catch-22.”

.

Councillor Rob Rindt

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Misty vanPopta

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

.

.

